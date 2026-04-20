Auburn’s Sebastian Williams-Adams Has Surprising Change of Heart

Though the Auburn Tigers have made an impressive recruiting and transfer portal run so far in 2026, they will now have to take on their upcoming season without one of their standouts from 2026. On Monday, just minutes after Troy transfer Thomas Dowd announced his pledge to the Tigers, Sebastian Williams-Adams decided that he would, in fact, be entering the Transfer Portal.

NEW: Auburn forward Sebastian Williams-Adams plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced. https://t.co/AuzGgPFV28 pic.twitter.com/D4GID4HHa9 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 20, 2026

Williams-Adams was a four-star prospect when Bruce Pearl signed him in 2025, and was a big acquisition for a Tiger team that struggled to find depth in the big man positions throughout the year. He previously announced that he was ‘locked in’ to the program for the next season, but seems to have had a change of heart in the wake of a few new transfers.

Ironically, the Tigers’ quick decision to rectify the depth issue may be just the reason Williams-Adams decided to enter the Portal, as Steven Pearl and company have been quite busy as they work to bolster their depth for the future, and rising sophomore Williams-Adams may suddenly not be so confident in the future of his starting role on the Plains in the face of so many new veteran players.

In fact, the Tigers have already picked up four new big men to go along with the one returner they have, including French seven-footer Narcisse Ngoy, Troy transfer Thomas Dowd, Santa Clara transfer Bukky Oboye and Creighton transfer Owen Freeman. Emeka Oporum, who missed most of the 2026 season with an injury, is expected to be the Tigers’ sole returner down low.

Williams-Adams is the fifth 2026 Auburn player to announce his intent to enter the transfer portal, joining his fellow freshman big man, Filip Jović, as well as sophomore forward Elyjah Freeman, junior guard Abdul Bashir and freshman guard Kaden Magwood.

Interestingly, every transfer out of Auburn this year has played with the program for just a year, though Auburn’s 2026 roster only returned a sole starter from 2025 in Tahaad Pettiford, who has already announced his intent to stay on the Plains.

Williams-Adams is the fifth 2026 Auburn player to announce his intent to enter the transfer portal, joining his fellow freshman big man, Filip Jović, as well as sophomore forward Elyjah Freeman, junior guard Abdul Bashir and freshman guard Kaden Magwood.

Interestingly, every transfer out of Auburn this year has played with the program for just a year, though Auburn’s 2026 roster only returned a sole starter from 2025 in Tahaad Pettiford, who has already announced his intent to stay on the Plains.

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