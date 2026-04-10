Key Freshman Forward Announces Intent to Stay in Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have already had quite an interesting run with this year’s Transfer Portal, as five of its players have now announced their final intent for next season. On Friday, Sebastian Williams-Adams added his name to the list of the confirmed, as he announced he will be staying on the Plains for his sophomore campaign.

the kid from h-town is sticking around on the plains 👏 pic.twitter.com/TaW6ihVmig — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) April 10, 2026

Williams-Adams was a four-star prospect out of high school in St. John’s in Houston, Texas, and he joined the Tigers’ 2025-26 roster with high expectations from the Auburn faithful. Despite his youth, Williams-Adams managed to average over 27 minutes per game over the course of the year, averaging seven points and 3.5 rebounds in that time.

Williams-Adams is the third Tiger to announce intent to stay, but he is also the second major Tiger forward to announce final intent, as the Tigers’ other freshman forward, Filip Jović, entered the transfer portal earlier this week and committed to UCLA less than 48 hours later.

Williams-Adams will join Kevin Overton, Simon Walker and Elyjah Freeman as those confirmed to stay on the Plains, so the Tigers will have more than one player return next season, a stark contrast from last year’s roster turnover.

There was a lot of speculation surrounding the young forward’s decision until Friday, as Williams-Adams is notably quite close with Jović, who will spend the next year of his career in Southern California. Some thought that since Jović left, Williams-Adams was next, but he quickly dispelled those rumors with his decision.

The future of Auburn’s roster is still up in the air, though barring any major changes, Tiger fans can expect Tahaad Pettiford at the point guard position, Kevin Overton as a shooting guard, Elyjah Freeman and Sebastian Williams-Adams as forwards and new Auburn commit Narcisse Ngoy at the center position.

Pettiford’s status is the only one subject to major change in that lineup, though, as he has been radio silent about his future ever since the Tigers won the NIT. If Pettiford goes, though, Overton may slide to the one spot, leaving room for a new shooting guard position that could be filled by Simon Walker, new signee Caleb Williams or any number of new prospects or transfers.

Regardless of what Pettiford decides, though, Williams-Adams’s decision to stay puts the Tiger backcourt in a great position for the upcoming season.

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