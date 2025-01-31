Auburn Tigers Johni Broome Continues Dominant Season Following Injury

Welcome back Johni Broome‼️



Our @jerseymikes Naismith Men’s College POY Watch List player Johni Broome returned to action yesterday for #️⃣1️⃣ @AuburnMBB in a huge win over Tennessee💪@jerseymikes | #JerseyMikesNaismith2025 | 🎥: @brhoops | #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/YCM6GnJsgy