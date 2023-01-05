Skip to main content

WATCH: Auburn runs a smooth out of bounds play for Chris Moore

The Auburn Tigers are locked in a battle with the Georgia Bulldogs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Tigers have always been good coming out of bounds under Bruce Pearl.

While not the strongest Xs and Os squad, Auburn has consistently done good things when the ball is being inbounded on both ends of the floor.

Chris Moore, who is now wearing No. 41 for the Tigers, found himself open on a smooth cut to the basket in the second half against Georgia. Auburn is currently down 47-41.

You can watch the play below.

Series History

Auburn leads 99-96 in the all-time series with Georgia. The Tigers could claim their 100th all-time win in the rivalry series on Wednesday night. Auburn won both games against the Bulldogs last season.

Fun fact

Per a release from Auburn, Bruce Pearl (Tennessee and Auburn) and Mike White (Florida and UGA) are the only two active head coaches in the SEC to coach at two conference schools. Pearl has led his teams to 10 NCAA Tournament berths (including the 2020 tournament that was canceled) and White five times in seven years with the Gators.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Chris Moore vs Georgia State
Basketball

WATCH: Auburn runs a smooth out of bounds play for Chris Moore

By Lance Dawe
Wendell Green vs Georgia State
Basketball

WATCH: Wendell Green attacks the basket vs Georgia

By Zac Blackerby
Zep Jasper vs Georgia State
Basketball

WATCH: Zep Jasper scores an And-One to help Auburn vs Georgia

By Zac Blackerby
Dec 2, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) gets the tip over Colgate Raiders forward Ryan Moffatt (4) to start the game at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Auburn forward Johni Broome nails rare three vs Georgia

By Lance Dawe
Tank Bigsby celebrates with Tate Johnson after scoring a touchdown against Mercer.
Podcasts

The Auburn Daily Show: Auburn Football in the transfer portal - where the Tigers need to look next

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tiger s Sonny Dichiara (17) celebrates his home run the first base line during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Baseball

2023 New Year's Resolutions for Auburn baseball

By Lindsay Crosby
Oct 29, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A general view of a Baylor Bears helmet on the bench in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Baylor transfer offensive lineman Micah Mazzucca taking visit to Auburn

By Lance Dawe
LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan (32) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU won 65-17. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Football

Four-star LSU linebacker Demario Tolan has entered the transfer portal

By Lance Dawe