WATCH: Auburn runs a smooth out of bounds play for Chris Moore

The Tigers have always been good coming out of bounds under Bruce Pearl.

While not the strongest Xs and Os squad, Auburn has consistently done good things when the ball is being inbounded on both ends of the floor.

Chris Moore, who is now wearing No. 41 for the Tigers, found himself open on a smooth cut to the basket in the second half against Georgia. Auburn is currently down 47-41.

You can watch the play below.

Series History

Auburn leads 99-96 in the all-time series with Georgia. The Tigers could claim their 100th all-time win in the rivalry series on Wednesday night. Auburn won both games against the Bulldogs last season.

Fun fact

Per a release from Auburn, Bruce Pearl (Tennessee and Auburn) and Mike White (Florida and UGA) are the only two active head coaches in the SEC to coach at two conference schools. Pearl has led his teams to 10 NCAA Tournament berths (including the 2020 tournament that was canceled) and White five times in seven years with the Gators.

