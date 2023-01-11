Skip to main content

Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s 82-73 win vs. Ole Miss

The Tigers get their first SEC road win against the Rebels as they move to 13-3.

The Auburn Tigers followed up their win over Arkansas Saturday with an inspired victory away in Oxford. The first half was close throughout, but the Tigers began to pull away in the second half and really ran away with it. Here are a few takeaways from tonight’s game.

Auburn is starting to look more confident as a team

This season has had good moments, but there’s no denying it has been messy out there for the Tigers despite being talented and having a good record. After a big win over the Razorbacks and now a win on the road this Auburn team looks like they are getting it together. They look like a team out there. They look like they finally have confidence in what they’re doing. They look more comfortable in their roles and appear to finally have found some rhythm and chemistry. This has been a great week for Auburn basketball.

Allen Flanigan is playing well

Fresh off a stellar 18 point performance, Allen Flanigan suddenly looks confident as he scored an efficient 15 points. It is safe to say Flanigan looks better than he has in years lately. He’s rebounding. He’s shooting well. He’s playing hard on defense. It’s been rocky for Flanigan for so long you have to be happy for a guy to find success after what he’s been through.

Wendell Green Jr. and Johni Broome look great

Johni Broome is a monster out there lately. He just broke a record for consecutive double doubles. He is a man among boys out there right now. Wendell Green Jr. looks like he has his swag back. He looks confident out there. He’s aggressive, and the leadership of these two guys is setting the tone out there for the team. Feelings around the Auburn basketball program got low due to sloppy play over the last month, but it’s safe to say the Tigers have officially bounced back. This Auburn team will enjoy this win as they prepare for Mississippi State at home Saturday. It’s great to be an Auburn Tiger.

Finally, here are some twitter reactions and highlights from tonight’s game

