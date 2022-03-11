Skip to main content

Takeaways from Auburn's 67-62 loss to Texas A&M

Here are five takeaways from the Tigers' loss to the Aggies.

That went about as poorly as it possibly could have.

Auburn lost their first game of the SEC Tournament to Texas A&M in embarrassing fashion, going stone cold from the floor while struggling to guard A&M's outside shot.

It wasn't the Tigers' desire or effort. They just didn't knock down shots.

"We've got to hit open shots," Wendell Green Jr noted in the post game press conference. "They were leaving us wide-open in the first half and we were missing."

Auburn (27-5, 15-3 SEC) now looks ahead to the NCAA Tournament, where they will likely be a two seed. Auburn is now 5-4 in its last nine games.

Here are five takeaways from the loss.

Texas A&M had an incredible game plan

Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA;Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) and teammates celebrate as they beat the Auburn Tigers at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies knew that Auburn's guards were struggling to hit the outside shot. Therefore, A&M crowded the paint, aggressively guarded Jabari Smith, hedged on screens and trapped Auburn's guards.

It led to Auburn becoming stagnant in the half court offense because they couldn't hit wide-open shots.

Another bad day for Auburn's backcourt

USATSI_17873690

KD Johnson went 0-14 from the floor, the worst shooting performance by a major conference guard in more than a decade. Wendell Green finished 5-of-12 shooting, and Zep Jasper finished 2-of-8.

Not having an off-ball guard that can shoot is killing this team.

A&M's hot shooting continues

Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) makes a three pointer against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies finished the game shooting 50.0% from three. Some of the shots were open looks, some of them were contested. Auburn just couldn't stop A&M when they needed to.

Auburn dug too big of a hole to dig out of, and still came back

Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It all goes back to Auburn's shooting. The Tigers were sub-20% from both the field and from three in the first half, and it made the hill to climb extremely difficult.

Auburn won the rebounding battle, had significantly less turnovers (9 to A&M's 16), had 20 points off of turnover, more blocks, more steals, and shot over 50% in the second half. It wasn't enough to overcome a terrible first period.

Where do the Tigers go from here?

Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Expectations are crushing this team's confidence. Now they face the NCAA Tournament, which will do them no favors in building that confidence back with the way they are playing right now.

How does Auburn recover from a 5-4 end to the season? Teams have figured out how to completely shut down the half court offense, and now they're figuring out how to get open looks against the Tigers defense.

It's not a good outlook for Bruce Pearl & Co. 

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn's 67-62 loss to Texas A&M

By Lance Dawe1 minute ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) celebrates with his team as Auburn Tigers men's basketball celebrates the regular season SEC championship at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated South Carolina Gamecocks 82-71.
Basketball

Auburn Daily Roundtable: What to expect in March

By Zac Blackerby5 hours ago
_DSC9997
Baseball

Auburn baseball's bullpen has stepped up to start the season

By Lindsay Crosby6 hours ago
Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

Texas A&M defeats Florida, will face Auburn in SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

By Lance DaweMar 10, 2022
Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball SEC Tournament game vs the Texas A&M Aggies

By Zac BlackerbyMar 10, 2022
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (47) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

John Samuel Shenker shares why he stood up for Bryan Harsin

By Zac BlackerbyMar 10, 2022
Auburn Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley (1) passes against Houston during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham06
Football

Podcast: Is Auburn football's quarterback battle a good thing?

By Zac BlackerbyMar 10, 2022
Auburn baseball's Ryan Dyal vs Rhode Island.
Baseball

Auburn baseball completes comeback to hand Tennessee Tech first loss

By Zac BlackerbyMar 10, 2022