Auburn basketball target Baye Fall cuts list to seven

Baye Fall includes Auburn in his final seven schools.

Five-star center Baye Fall recently released his final seven schools, including Auburn, Seton Hall, Arkansas, Kansas State, Colorado, Texas, and Rutgers.

The six-foot-ten 205-pound bruiser from Denver, Colorado is the number one center in the class of 2023

Fall recently explained his interest in Auburn, citing their style of play. "I like their style of play and how they developed Jabari Smith when he was there," Fall said. "They've had a couple of one-and-done guys that are bigger guys, you know, players that are a bit similar to me."

This is the second time Jabari Smith has been mentioned by an Auburn recruit when explaining his interest in the Tigers. What Coach Pearl and his staff did developing Smith into the number three overall pick seems to really excite some of Auburn's taller recruits.

The first official visit Fall took was to Auburn back on June 20th.

Fall is a very versatile player offensively, having shown an ability to not only finish at the rim efficiently, but also to knock down outside shots consistently. His defensive timing is something that has impressed scouts. Fall is an excellent shot blocker.

Coach Pearl has done a fantastic job on the recruiting trail these last few years, and he will try to do it once again by getting another five-star on board.

