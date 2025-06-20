Broome, Once Again, in a Prove-It Spot as Draft Approaches
Despite leaving The Plains as one of the better players in Auburn Tigers history, Johni Broome finds himself in a prove-it spot. Everyone saw the video of his struggles with the vertical leap during testing.
From there, NBA media started sliding him down the charts, and his draft stock took a serious hit. Now, Broome will wonder where he will land. C.J. Moore from The Athletic gave him a synopsis on the former Auburn standout.
"His athleticism is probably the thing that’s going to hurt him more than anything, and his age, but you can’t tell me that he’s not going to produce, even at the NBA level," Moore wrote. "Is he a starting center? Probably not. But is he a guy that can be in the second-unit rotation and wear people down with his size and his smarts and his ability? I think so. I don’t think he’s got a huge upside in the league. But I do think there is a place for veteran guys that can have an imprint on a franchise."
NBA scouts drool over the athletic high flyers. However, in all honesty, how many of those pan out? The game has evolved from dunks and just attacking the rim. Broome is more athletic than Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. Now, will he have that same impact? Probably not. However, scouts didn't think much of Jokic at all.
They labeled him slow, unathletic, and unable to play in the league. Yet, he's averaged 21.9 points and 10.9 rebounds for a decade. Not to mention, he averaged a triple-double in 2024-25 (29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists).
Chances are that your favorite high-flying big could never do that. Imagine a three-time NBA Most Valuable Player will end up in the Hall of Fame with a 17-inch vertical. Tape measures don't play sports.
Meanwhile, Broome can learn from Jokic's path.
Develop the passing trait and watch his minutes increase at the next level. Broome has an instinct for fame that you cannot calculate. His ability to get a measure for time and spacing gives him the advantage against faster players. Hook shots and the ability to shoot from a distance will make Broome a valuable offensive voice.
On defense, his arm length to block or alter shots and his ability to clean glass like Windex help his team succeed. Most importantly, what happens to many leapers when they age? They become less effective because their athleticism dictates how good of a player they can become. Meanwhile, the under-the-basket post player just chugs along.
Speaking of age, Moore's point about Broome's age doesn't check out. He was born on July 19, 2022, which will make him 23 when the season starts. It's not like he's 25 or 26 as a rookie.
No one thought a scorer at Morehead State could walk in and star at Auburn. Yet, he transformed the Tigers into a Final Four team. Now, he will need to silence a few more doubters along the way.