Former Auburn Star Records 45-Point Performance in G-League Game

One of the Auburn Tigers’ best players from last season’s historic Final Four squad is continuing to perform exceptionally well in his professional career.

Former Auburn guard Miles Kelly posted 45 points off the bench to propel the Texas Legends, the G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, over the Salt Lake City Stars on Monday afternoon. Kelly led both teams in scoring, as the next best Legend recorded just 16 points, and he also added six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in Texas’ 121-114 win.

45 PTS IN 31 MIN OFF THE BENCH IS WILD! 🔥



Miles Kelley put on an absolute scoring clinic to lead the @texaslegends to an OT victory over SLC. pic.twitter.com/dOvTdjrKXe — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 9, 2026

Kelly spent just one year on the Plains after spending three seasons at Georgia Tech, and he was undoubtedly Auburn’s most dangerous 3-point threat a year ago. He played in all 38 games, starting in 36 of them, and finished eighth in program history with 88 threes made in a single season. Kelly averaged 11.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 2024-25, and added 1.0 steals per outing on the defensive end.

The highlight of his one campaign in the orange and blue came last March at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena, during which Kelly notched a season-high 30 points en route to an SEC regular-season title-clinching victory over the Wildcats. He drained a whopping nine 3-pointers on 10-for-17 shooting in the historic 94-78 win, and the performance earned him AP National Player of the Week honors.

Another memorable moment was Kelly’s inaugural game as an Auburn Tiger, posting an electrifying 21 points on 7-for-9 from deep. Despite coming off the bench, Kelly led all players in scoring and lifted Auburn to a dominant 94-43 win over Vermont to open the season.

Following the extremely impressive college career, Kelly has experienced plenty of ebbs and flows thus far in his NBA journey.

After going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft this past summer, Kelly signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks. Kelly made 14 NBA appearances for the Mavericks, recording 3.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in an average of 9.6 minutes.

The former Auburn sharp-shooter saw more action for the Texas Legends, though, playing 32.5 minutes in 26 games. He’s averaging 19.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game for the Legends.

However, despite solid production, the Mavericks recently waived Kelly on March 1. Kelly can still play for the Legends in the G League, but he will not see action for the Mavericks.