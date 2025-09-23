Former Players, Associates Congratulate Auburn's Bruce Pearl on Retirement
AUBURN, Ala.- Auburn Tigers men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl announced Monday that he will be stepping down as the Tiger’s head coach. Former players and associates from around the country gathered to congratulate Pearl on his retirement and for putting Auburn basketball back on the national map.
To start it off, former Auburn Football head coach and current Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn congratulated Pearl on a stellar career.
“Bruuuce,” Malzahn said on X. “What a career. So happy for you my friend. You are a true Auburn legend! Enjoy retirement. See you on the course this summer!”
Former Auburn Basketball center Dylan Cardwell, sometimes known as Mr. Auburn, had his own sentimental message for Pearl.
“120 wins, 3 SEC Championships, 1 Final Four (for Cardwell) Hundreds of Lessons and Memories. Thank you for everything BP," he wrote.
Former Auburn guard KD Johnson did not want to miss out either, thanking Pearl for, “making me a winner...”
Current Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze also began his press conference on Monday by congratulating Pearl on his retirement.
“Congratulations to coach Pearl, his record speaks for itself. Finals Fours and SEC titles, his draft picks, NCAA Tournaments. But truthfully, all of that is great, but he’s truly one of the best men that I’ve ever met,” Freeze said. "He’s endeared himself to me as a friend and has been there every step of the way for me.
"Don’t know that I’ve ever met anyone that makes everybody in the room feel honored like he does.”
Former Auburn Zep Jasper guard wrote also sang his praises on X.
“What an honor it is to play for one of the best coaches in college basketball history," he wrote. "I will always appreciate the times my family and I spent at Auburn. I want to thank you for everything. You are a true warrior, fighter, motivator and leader.”
Along with the congratulations to Pearl on a stellar career, players and coaches are also congratulating new Auburn basketball head coach Steven Pearl on his promotion.
One of Bruce Pearl’s former assistant coaches and current Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden congratulated Steven Pearl on the promotion, before the two meet in Gainesville, Florida next year.
“I'm extremely excited for my great friend Steven Pearl as he begins this opportunity to lead the men's basketball program at Auburn University,” Golden wrote. “Steven and I have grown very close over the past twenty years. From being teammates and playing together in Australia and Israel, to coaching together in the early years at Auburn, as well as competing against each other in last year's NCAA Final Four… I am excited to see him take the next step in his career. Steven knows he will always have my family's love and support (unless the Tigers are playing the Gators)!!”
In this new chapter of Auburn men's basketball, Steven Pearl will be calling the shots, without his father being there beside him. While a new Pearl leads the Tigers, the expectations remain the same.