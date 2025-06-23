Former Tiger Could Benefit from Kevin Durant Trade
Former Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith Jr. could possibly see himself move back into the Houston Rockets starting lineup after former MVP Kevin Durant's traded to the organization.
In a move made on Sunday evening, the Phoenix Suns traded Durant to the Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 overall pick for this Wednesday’s NBA Draft and five second-round picks. The Rockets trading away two starters opens an opportunity for Smith to step in.
Amen Thompson replaced Smith Jr. as the starter midway through the season, making him the sixth man on the Rockets lineup. Despite coming off of bench for just half of the season, Smith Jr. was still able to average about 30.1 minutes per game to go along with 12.2 points per game and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 43.8 percent from the field
"It will be interesting to see where (Ime) Udoka settles on a fifth starter alongside Durant, Segun, Thompson, and VanVleet,” ESPN's NBA Insiders wrote when grading the trade. “Jabari Smith Jr. could move back into the starting five… which would give the Rockets a frontcourt full of players listed at 6-foot-11.”
Not to mention, Smith Jr. has an opportunity to learn from one of the best scorers in NBA history, and the fourth-best power forward of all time, according to ESPN, which could excel his craft to new levels. The former No. 3 overall pick and SEC Freshman of the year still has yet to fully establish himself as a star player in the league, and the Rockets’ acquisition of Durant could really elevate his game.
Prior to entering the league, Smith Jr. shined in one season at Auburn, leading the Tigers to the program's first AP No. 1 ranking and an SEC regular season title. He was eventually named the SEC Freshman of the Year, USBWA Freshman of the Year and First Team All-SEC after averaging 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.