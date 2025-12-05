Suns vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 5
The Houston Rockets are looking to stay hot when they host the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
The Rockets have won four of their last five games after a home loss to Denver, while the Suns have lost three of five, but did get a road win against the Lakers last time out.
Houston has won the last five head-to-head meetings against Phoenix dating back to February of 2024.
The oddsmakers have the Rockets as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Suns vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Suns +11.5 (-118)
- Rockets -11.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Suns: +410
- Rockets: -550
Total
- 221.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Suns vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 5
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): AF3TV, SCHN
- Suns record: 13-9
- Rockets record: 14-5
Suns vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Devin Booker – out
- Jalen Green – out
- Isaiah Livers – questionable
Rockets Injury Report
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Tari Eason – out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
Suns vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
Rockets center Steven Adams has always been a menace on the glass. He’s averaged 8.0 rebounds per game in his career, and he’s up to 9.3 per contest through 16 games to start his age-32 season.
Adams has at least eight rebounds in 13 of 16 games this season. He’s had double-digit rebounds in seven games, which is more than double the three games he had seven or fewer.
The Suns can be tough on the glass, but Adams should be able to get his eight tonight at home.
Suns vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
The Rockets started the season 0-2 but have just three losses since then. They’ve shown their full potential, and a lot of those wins have been of the blowout variety. Of the Rockets’ 14 wins, 10 of them have come by double digits.
On the flip side, the Suns just lost by 18 to the Nuggets and 22 to the Rockets two weeks ago.
Houston should be able to put up another big win at home over the Suns.
Pick: Rockets -11.5 (-102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.