How Keyshawn Hall has Adjusted to Playing at Auburn after Transfer from UCF
AUBURN, Ala.- The 20th-ranked Auburn Tigers men’s basketball team moves to 2–0 on the year after defeating the Merrimack Warriors, 95-57 on Thursday evening with another stellar outing from transfer forward Keyshawn Hall.
Against Merrimack, Hall scored 25 points while grabbing 14 rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes. Hall also shot 66.7 percent from the field (6-for-9) and one make in one attempt from the 3-point line.
“Score. That’s all I think,” Hall said after the game. "Since I was a kid, I’ve been naturally a scorer. I can be versatile. This game I started at three. I can start any position that they need me to, but I started the three. I could start the four. I just play how they want me to play. My biggest thing coming from Cleveland, being physical, so I’m trying to get fouled. I’m trying to throw my body around, trying to get into somebody. That’s how I make my living right there.”
Last season at UCF, Hall was the Big 12’s leading scorer, and so far this season he is on pace to compete for the SEC scoring title in his first season on the Plains.
Hall currently sits as the SEC’s second-leading scorer at 22.6 points per game (first among players who have played multiple games) and the 22nd overall in scoring in the entire country (second among players who have played multiple games). He scored 28 points in the overtime win over Bethune-Cookman on Monday.
A big strength of his play has been drawing fouls and capitalizing at the free throw line. On Thursday, Hall shot 12-for-13 from the charity strike after going 16-for-18 against Bethune-Cookman.
Hall was also asked about what it is like playing for Auburn so far this season, compared to UCF last season.
“It was a great year at UCF. They put me in a lot of great positions to give me the ball. Here at Auburn, I don’t think I have to try as much. I don’t think I have to iso as much," Hall explained. "They run plays for me to be wide open or for me to get downhill and things like that. Both coaches let me play freely, but here, they let me get open, and they find me a little more here. My teammates all just try to find me, and they always hype me up and give me courage and confidence and tell me to be the same player you were last year.”
Hall is off to a great start in the new campaign and will have the opportunity to challenge himself and his teammates against a fellow Final Four team from last season in the second-ranked Houston Cougars on Nov. 16.
First, the Tigers host Wofford on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT.