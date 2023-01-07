Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Arkansas Razorbacks

Here's how to watch the Auburn basketball game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers are coming off of a tough loss against the Georgia Bulldogs. Now, the Tigers return home to face a very talented Arkansas Razorbacks team in Neville Arena. 

Auburn is asking fans to wear orange for the All Auburn. All Orange game. 

Arkansas is Auburn’s first Top 25 matchup this season. The Tigers are 16-23 all-time against ranked foes during the Bruce Pearl Era. Last year, AU went 3-2 versus the Top 25 (beat LSU, Alabama and Kentucky), while also being ranked all season.

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Arkansas Razorbacks

The Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks tip off at 7:30 pm CT on the SEC Network. Tom Hart and Dan Bradshaw will have the call. 

You can hear the radio broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network. Andy Burcham, Sonny Smith and Brad Law will have the action. 

Series history

Arkansas leads 37-20 in the all-time series with a current three-game win streak versus the Tigers. Both teams last met when the Tigers were ranked No. 1 in the country (L, 80-76 in OT) on Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.

Auburn’s last win in the series was a 79-76 overtime thriller at Bud Walton Arena on Feb. 4, 2020.

Fun fact

Per a release from Auburn Athletics, Saturday’s matchup pits two of the winningest programs in the SEC (Auburn, 133-47, .739 and Arkansas, 126-58, .685) over the last six seasons and two of the winningest active head coaches in NCAA Division I by percentage – Auburn’s Bruce Pearl (9th, 625-246 (vacated record), .718) and Arkansas’ Eric Musselman (5th, 195-64, .753).

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (22)
Basketball

Podcast: Auburn basketball defeats the Arkansas Razorbacks

By Zac Blackerby
KD Johnson
Basketball

GALLERY: No. 22 Auburn picks up much needed win over No. 13 Arkansas

By Lance Dawe
HTBB0555
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn Basketball’s huge win vs. Arkansas

By Jeremy Robuck
Dylan Cardwell
Football

WATCH: Wendell Green finds Dylan Cardwell on the pick-and-roll dunk

By Lance Dawe
Dec 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4, left) dunks in front of Washington Huskies guard PJ Fuller II (4, right) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Wendell Green gets steal, finds Johni Broome for transition slam

By Lance Dawe
Wendell Green vs Georgia State
Basketball

WATCH: Wendell Green completes game opening four-point play vs Arkansas

By Lance Dawe
Auburn students pregame before Auburn vs Arkansas
Basketball

Gallery: Auburn students return as Tigers take on Arkansas

By Lance Dawe
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite (34) celebrates a sack on Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Connor Blumrick (not pictured) with defensive lineman Ami Finau (55) in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football picks up commitment from Maryland DE Mosiah Nasili-Kite

By Lance Dawe