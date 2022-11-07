Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the George Mason Patriots

Here's how to watch the Auburn basketball opener against George Mason.

College basketball season is here and Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers will start their season inside Neville Arena against the George Mason Patriots. 

Auburn is looking to defend the SEC regular season title from a season ago. Pearl went out and added some exciting newcomers that will make their Auburn debuts tonight. Johni Broome, the transfer from Moorehead State showed flashes during the team's trip to Israel. Yohan Traore was impressive in the exhibition game with UAH last week. Tre Donaldson looks to be a force as a backup point guard. 

The Tigers are coming off of an 87-69 win in their exhibition game against the University of Alabama-Huntsville. 

How to watch the Auburn basketball game against George Mason

Auburn's opener against George Mason is streaming only. It will be seen on the SEC Network+. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 pm CT. 

Here's how to access SEC Network+ according to the ESPN website. 

SEC Network+ is complementary to SEC Network offering exclusive digital events. It is accessible with your TV provider credentials and is available via the ESPN APP on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices, or espn.com/watch.

Series History

Auburn and George Mason have only played once ever. Auburn won the matchup that occurred back in 2017 79-63. Mustapha Heron led Auburn with 19 points in that contest. 

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Zac Blackerby
