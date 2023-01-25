Bruce Pearl and the Auburn basketball team return home after going 2-0 on the road last week. The Auburn Tigers will look to continue the longest home winning streak in college basketball at 28 games.

As the halfway point of the season nears, the Tigers are currently tied for second in the latest league standings with Tennessee, while the Aggies are close behind in fourth. Auburn is one of only 15 teams in the country with three losses or less on the season as well as one of 25 teams undefeated at home this season.

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Texas A&M Aggies

The Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies tip off at 8 pm CT in Neville Arena. The game will be on ESPN2. Tom Hart and Ron Slay will call the action.

You can hear the action on the Auburn Sports Network. Andy Burcham, Sonny Smith, and Brad Law will be on the call.

Series History

Texas A&M leads 13-6 in the all-time series with Auburn including a 6-2 record at Neville Arena since joining the SEC in 2012.

The Tigers will look to avenge a 67-62 loss to the eighth-seeded Aggies in the quarterfinals of last year’s SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida.

Fun Fact

Per a release from Auburn, Auburn holds the title of boasting the nation’s longest home-court win streak at 28 games. Gonzaga lost to Loyola Marymount, 68-67, on Jan. 19, which snapped a previous best of 76 consecutive games won at The Kennel in Spokane, Wash.

Florida was the last team to leave Neville Arena (then Auburn Arena) victorious (W, 74-57) on Feb. 23, 2021.

The Jungle has proven to be one of the toughest home venues in all of college basketball. UCLA is currently the next closest with a 19-game win streak playing at Pauley Pavilion (13,800 capacity), where the Bruins are averaging 8,325 fans per game.

