Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Texas A&M Aggies

Here's how to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Texas A&M Aggies.

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn basketball team return home after going 2-0 on the road last week. The Auburn Tigers will look to continue the longest home winning streak in college basketball at 28 games.

As the halfway point of the season nears, the Tigers are currently tied for second in the latest league standings with Tennessee, while the Aggies are close behind in fourth. Auburn is one of only 15 teams in the country with three losses or less on the season as well as one of 25 teams undefeated at home this season.

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Texas A&M Aggies

The Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies tip off at 8 pm CT in Neville Arena. The game will be on ESPN2. Tom Hart and Ron Slay will call the action.

You can hear the action on the Auburn Sports Network. Andy Burcham, Sonny Smith, and Brad Law will be on the call.

Series History

Texas A&M leads 13-6 in the all-time series with Auburn including a 6-2 record at Neville Arena since joining the SEC in 2012.

The Tigers will look to avenge a 67-62 loss to the eighth-seeded Aggies in the quarterfinals of last year’s SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida.

Fun Fact

Per a release from Auburn, Auburn holds the title of boasting the nation’s longest home-court win streak at 28 games. Gonzaga lost to Loyola Marymount, 68-67, on Jan. 19, which snapped a previous best of 76 consecutive games won at The Kennel in Spokane, Wash.

Florida was the last team to leave Neville Arena (then Auburn Arena) victorious (W, 74-57) on Feb. 23, 2021.

The Jungle has proven to be one of the toughest home venues in all of college basketball. UCLA is currently the next closest with a 19-game win streak playing at Pauley Pavilion (13,800 capacity), where the Bruins are averaging 8,325 fans per game.

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Check out Auburn Daily's stats of the day!

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Jan 18, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks to his team during a time out during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Texas A&M Aggies

By Zac Blackerby
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922
Football

Podcast: Is Camden Brown Auburn football's next 800-yard wide receiver?

By Zac Blackerby
La Lumiere's Aden Holloway during the LaLumiere vs. Legacy Early College NIBC Tournament basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021 at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium. La Lumiere Vs Legacy Early College
Basketball

Auburn basketball commit Aden Holloway named McDonald's All-American

By Andrew Stefaniak
Hugh Freeze
Football

Local radio show gives Hugh Freeze a solid grade

By Zac Blackerby
War Eagle Generic Photo
Releases

Check out every Auburn Daily 'Stat of the Day' of 2023

By Lance Dawe
Sept. 09, 2022; Auburn, AL, USA; Indy flies before Football vs Mercer Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

The Athletic praises Auburn football for success in transfer portal

By Lance Dawe
Nov 26, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane offensive lineman Dillon Wade (52) celebrates with fans after the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Dillon Wade is bringing a ton of experience to the Plains

By Andrew Stefaniak
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (10)
Football

Podcast: What if Robby Ashford is the next Malik Willis?

By Zac Blackerby