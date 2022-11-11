How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the USF Bulls

The Auburn Tigers are coming off a big 70-52 win over George Mason and will look to move to 2-0 with a win over the USF Bulls in Neville Arena Friday night.

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers are heavy favorites against the South Florida Bulls. According to the SI Sportsbook, Auburn is a 20.5-point favorite. The Bulls are coming off a loss in their season opener against Southeast Missouri State. They lost Monday night 64-61.

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the South Florida Bulls

The Auburn basketball game will top off at 7:00 pm CT. The game can be seen on the SEC Network plus. You will need an ESPN+ account to stream the game. Brit Bowen and Joe Ciampi will have the call.

Series history

Auburn leads the series 6-1 against USF. The most recent matchup came last year when the Bulls gave the Tigers everything they had. Auburn won 58-52.

What to watch for

Per a release from Auburn, sophomore big man Johni Broome is four points away from recording his 1,000th career point with 996 to date. He recorded 12 points, six rebounds, four blocks, and two steals in his Auburn debut against George Mason. Broome spent his first two seasons (freshman and extra COVID year) at Morehead State, where he was the Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2021-22 and OVC Freshman of the Year in 2020-21.

