Skip to main content

Latest NBA Mock Draft has two Auburn Tigers in the first round

The Tigers have two players going in the first round of a recent NBA Mock Draft.

Despite a weak showing in the NCAA Tournament, Auburn still has two players projected to be drafted in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. In a recent NBA Mock Draft released by For The Win, Auburn stars Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler both sit inside the first round with some high praise to go along with the projections.

Here is what For The Win had to say about Smith, who is currently a lottery pick.

(No. 2 Pick) Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith 

Despite a disappointing finish in the tournament, there is little reason to have doubt in Jabari Smith. It is rate to find an 18-year-old who is 6-foot-10 and can shoot 42% on 3-pointers.

He could be the missing piece to a young core that already has a lot of talent in Orlando.

For The Win makes a great point; nobody should be doubting Jabari Smith's abilities even though he had a bad night against Miami to end the season. He still has NBA-ready talent, especially when you consider what he's been doing on the offensive end of the floor for the Tigers all season long. As many have said, he looks like the next Kevin Durant.

Walker Kessler also received an interesting comparison from For The Win.

Some evaluators have compared Auburn’s Walker Kessler to Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez. 

The two players have similar roles on the defensive end of the floor and if Kessler’s jump shot comes around more often, they could potentially mirror each other on offense as well. If his career looks even 75% like what Lopez has had in the NBA, that is an outstanding pick this late in the first round.

It would be exciting to see Jabari Smith and former Auburn Tiger Chuma Okeke pair up in Orlando. It would also be incredible to watch Walker Kessler and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the same squad in Milwaukee.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) looks to pass during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Latest NBA Mock Draft has two Auburn Tigers in the first round

By Lance Dawe3 minutes ago
Mar 24, 2022; Lakeland, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize (12) throws a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees during spring training at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Casy Mize primed for a big season with the Detroit Tigers

By Zac Blackerby1 hour ago
Jarquez Hunter (27) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Podcasts

Podcast: Key injuries are impacting Auburn football's spring practice

By Zac Blackerby2 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Cole Foster in the win against Texas Tech.
Baseball

Auburn baseball battles back to take the series against Texas A&M

By Lindsay Crosby4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 27: Zach Calzada #10 of the Texas A&M Aggies reacts at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Football

Zach Calzada will remain limited throughout spring practice

By Zac Blackerby20 hours ago
Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary (23) returns an interception for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Roger McCreary makes the top five in draftable cornerbacks according to NFL Draft expert Bucky Brooks.

By Zac Blackerby21 hours ago
Auburn celebrates its fourth-straight SEC championship at the Auburn University Equestrian Center (Grace Schinsing/Auburn Athletics)
News

Auburn Equestrian Wins Fourth-Straight SEC Title, Defeating Texas A&M 11-8

By Auburn ElvisMar 27, 2022
Auburn baseball's Ryan Dyal vs Rhode Island.
Baseball

Auburn baseball falls in extra innings at Texas A&M

By Zac BlackerbyMar 26, 2022