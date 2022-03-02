Two Auburn Tigers are taken in the top 20 in latest NBA mock draft

Auburn fans have said it all season long and now NBA draft experts are following suit. Auburn freshman standout Jabari Smith should be the first pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Smith was the first selection off of the board in Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman''s latest NBA mock draft.

Wasserman has the Orlando Magic taking Smith at first overall. This would pair Smith up with fellow former Auburn first-round selection Chuma Okeke.

He wrote the following:

Smith is one of several players that could go first overall in this year's draft but Wasserman does a great job of making the case of why Smith should go with the top selection. The Orlando Magic are in a good spot with multiple, quality No. 1 overall candidates who'd each fit the team's current roster and rebuild. Chet Holmgren has put together a strong case, but with Jabari Smith, the Orlando Magic may detect similar upside, no questions about body type and a player who's better suited to initiate offense as a No. 1 option. A full year younger than Holmgren, Smith is averaging 25.3 points over Auburn's last four games, showcasing spectacular shot-making skills using self-creation moves and a high, unchallengeable release point. At 6'10", he's already made 65 threes (41.9 percent) this season, as well as 35 dribble jumpers in the half court. Orlando remains dependent on the development of Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony. But adding a potential All-Star scorer and versatile defender like Smith next to Franz Wagner would really help jumpstart the Magic rebuild.

Later in the mock draft, Auburn's Walker Kessler is selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 18th overall selection.

These were the only two Auburn players in the two-round mock draft meaning that Allen Flanigan, who was in several first-round mock drafts entering the season, did not make the cut. Perhaps he could come back and help Auburn during the 2023 season.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube