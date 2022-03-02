Skip to main content

Two Auburn Tigers are taken in the top 20 in latest NBA mock draft

Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler find an NBA home early in the latest NBA mock draft.

Auburn fans have said it all season long and now NBA draft experts are following suit. Auburn freshman standout Jabari Smith should be the first pick in the 2022 NBA draft. 

Smith was the first selection off of the board in Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman''s latest NBA mock draft

Wasserman has the Orlando Magic taking Smith at first overall. This would pair Smith up with fellow former Auburn first-round selection Chuma Okeke. 

He wrote the following:

Smith is one of several players that could go first overall in this year's draft but Wasserman does a great job of making the case of why Smith should go with the top selection. The Orlando Magic are in a good spot with multiple, quality No. 1 overall candidates who'd each fit the team's current roster and rebuild. Chet Holmgren has put together a strong case, but with Jabari Smith, the Orlando Magic may detect similar upside, no questions about body type and a player who's better suited to initiate offense as a No. 1 option.

A full year younger than Holmgren, Smith is averaging 25.3 points over Auburn's last four games, showcasing spectacular shot-making skills using self-creation moves and a high, unchallengeable release point. At 6'10", he's already made 65 threes (41.9 percent) this season, as well as 35 dribble jumpers in the half court.

Orlando remains dependent on the development of Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony. But adding a potential All-Star scorer and versatile defender like Smith next to Franz Wagner would really help jumpstart the Magic rebuild. 

Later in the mock draft, Auburn's Walker Kessler is selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 18th overall selection. 

These were the only two Auburn players in the two-round mock draft meaning that Allen Flanigan, who was in several first-round mock drafts entering the season, did not make the cut. Perhaps he could come back and help Auburn during the 2023 season. 

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) drives the ball at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Alabama Crimson Tide at halftime 51-37.
Basketball

Two Auburn Tigers are taken in the top 20 in latest NBA mock draft

By Zac Blackerby
1 minute ago
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin takes a call while watching National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football's Bryan Harsin gets help from the SEC? Auburn basketball is ready to clinch

By Zac Blackerby
1 hour ago
Auburn baseball celebrates after a Cole Foster home run against Alabama State.
Baseball

Auburn baseball takes down Alabama State to begin busy week

By Zac Blackerby
1 hour ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl and his players honor cancer victims during the AUTLIVE game as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs

By Zac Blackerby
1 hour ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates after the game at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide 100-81.
Basketball

Jake Crain picks Auburn to win the national championship

By Zac Blackerby
19 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Here is when Bryan Harsin is scheduled to speak at SEC Media Days

By Lance Dawe
21 hours ago
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the third quarter after the game in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Alabama expected to hire former Auburn wide receivers coach

By Zac Blackerby
21 hours ago
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (23) reacts towards the fans after intercepting the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary falls out of NFL Draft expert's top 50

By Zac Blackerby
22 hours ago