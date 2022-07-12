Skip to main content

Jabari Smith shines in third NBA Summer League game

Jabari Smith played great against the San Antonio Spurs.

In Jabari Smith's third game of the NBA Summer League, he finally showed the world the player he is. 

He played great defense in his first two games and had multiple rebounds. He just could not find his jump shot. 

In his most recent game, he found he shot, scoring 19 points to go with nine rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block. 

Scouts questioned Smith's ability to take the basketball to the hoop and score, and in his first few games, he has proven that it should not be a concern at all. In fact, so far, his ability to score at the rim has been an asset. 

The stat that Smith is most likely concerned about is that his team was able to leave with the victory. This win makes the rockets 2-1 in the Summer League thus far.

He was three for five from beyond the arc, which was good to see. Many of the shots he was missing in his first two games were in and out, which surely can frustrate a player quickly. 

It is great to see how Smith's defense has translated to the NBA level. He can guard every player on the court with his size and athleticism. 

His humbleness and work ethic make him an easy player to root for. You can always count on Smith to cheer for his teammates on the bench after they make a good play. 

This game against the San Antonio Spurs was Smith's first of many good games in his NBA career. 

Jul 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith II (1) dribbles as Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton trails the play during an NBA Summer League game at T&M. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
