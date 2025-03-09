Johni Broome's Message to Auburn's Chad Baker-Mazara after Ejection vs. Alabama
The Auburn Tigers dropped their second-straight game to close out the 2024-25 regular season. They lost 93-91 in overtime to arch-rival Alabama, and they did so without starting guard Chad Baker-Mazara for the final 11 minutes of regulation plus overtime.
Baker-Mazara was ejected for throwing an elbow to the back of the head of Alabama guard Chris Youngblood. Once the officials went to the monitors, there was little doubt Baker-Mazara was leaving the game.
Auburn leader Johni Broome was asked after the game what his message would be to his 25-year-old teammate.
"Message to Chad is to learn from his mistakes," Broome said after a long pause. "Try to change and want to do better for the team and himself. We all love Chad, but we still had the opportunity to win the game without Chad. Obviously, he’s down on himself as well because he wants to be out there with us. Message to him is to learn from his mistakes."
Baker-Mazara was also ejected in a game that had much higher stakes - Auburn's first-round exit to Yale last year's NCAA Tournament.
Head coach Bruce Pearl was asked if Baker-Mazara would be a problem for Auburn, and he took another chance to chide the officials before addressing his player's actions.
"What I'd like is for the first foul to be called," said Pearl having just discussed the lack of foul calls on Johni Broome. "I have not seen the play, so I just can't comment on whatever happened there. Obviously, flagrant two, this is his second time having it. We're not as good a team without him.
"He takes a lot of contact; he gets hit a lot. If it was some sort of a retaliation, he just can't retaliate. I'll know more when I look at the play."
When he looks at the play, he won't have any questions on if Baker-Mazara deserved to be ejected. Whether it was retaliation or not is irrelevant if it ends up hurting the team.
"I just think the contact is part of the game," said Pearl on Baker-Mazara's loss of composure. "A year ago (against Yale) it was a retaliation play. My guess is, without seeing the play, there was some retaliation. You're gonna get hit, you gotta get to the next play.
"Chad can't do that."
As Auburn gets ready for their first SEC Tournament game on Friday, maybe it was a good reminder for Baker-Mazara going into the win or go home stage of the season.
Another mistake like that could torpedo what has been a special season for the Auburn Tigers.