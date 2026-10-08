Key Auburn Basketball Newcomer Ruled Eligible for 2026, With Slight Caveat

The Auburn Tigers are just days away from their first exhibition matchup of Steven Pearl’s second year leading the Tigers, and their roster just got quite a bit stronger. On Thursday, Pearl announced that the NCAA had cleared overseas transfer Narcisse Ngoy to play, though he will only be allowed two years of eligibility.

Big news: French center Narcisse Ngoy has been cleared by the NCAA and will be eligible to play for Auburn this season, Steven Pearl just told local reporters.



Still a waiting game for Mantas Rubstavicius and Kolby King, though. — Nathan King (@NathanKing247) October 8, 2026

Ngoy, a French 7-footer, is one of two Tigers who are fighting for eligibility for the 2026 season, as fellow overseas transfer Mantas Rubštavičius is still looking for approval from the NCAA.

Ngoy has been working with the team ever since he signed back in March, coming over from Poitiers Basket 86 in the French Elite 2 league, where he averaged 10.8 points per game. He also led the league in rebounds per game with 11.5 and blocks per game with 2.5.

Needless to say, Ngoy is a big-time acquisition for the Tigers, a point that was only furthered when the Los Angeles Clippers selected him in the second round of the NBA Draft this past season. Ngoy, however, decided to stick with the Tigers.

“I am thankful for the LA Clippers confidence in me,” he said back in June. “I fully intend to honor my commitment to Auburn University, and I am looking forward to wearing the Auburn Tigers jersey for the 2026–27 season.”

As it stands, it appears that the Tigers’ rotation will consist of Tahaad Pettiford at the point, Kevin Overton at the shooting guard spot, Adam Olsen or a cleared Rubštavičius at the three, Thomas Dowd, Bukky Oboye or Owen Freeman at the four and Ngoy at the five.

The Tigers are set to open their preseason in less than a week with a matchup against Florida State, which is scheduled for Wednesday, October 14. Ngoy won’t have to wait long for his first taste of Iron Bowl action, either; the Tigers are scheduled to take on Alabama in an exhibition just a week later.

The Tigers already looked quite strong without Ngoy, but now that he’s cleared, the Tigers’ paint production should skyrocket with the addition of a seven-foot overseas pro. After all, Pearl has been excited about what Ngoy can produce since the day he signed.

“He’s a high-upside young man who brings toughness, physicality, and a team-first mindset to everything he does,” Pearl said. “Narcisse has a strong feel for the game on both ends of the floor. His instincts, ability to catch and finish around the basket, rim protection, and willingness to embrace contact will make him an immediate impact while filling a huge need for our team.”

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