Auburn Tigers Sign Elite 7-Foot French Big Man

The Auburn Tigers are scheduled to play Illinois State in the NIT Semi-Finals on Thursday night, but that doesn't mean planning for the future has stopped for head coach Steven Pearl.

In the last week, he added a general manager to his staff in the form of Brian Kloman, a long-time right-hand man of Louisville Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey. Pearl praised Kloman for his work in the transfer portal and highlighted his international connections.

"Identifying who could potentially be going in (to the portal), and if they do go in, we're ready because we have a bunch of evaluations on those guys. Brian just kind of adds to that," Pearl answered this week on what Kloman will be doing right away at Auburn.

"So, right now, it's all about the portal, but then, BK's got a great international connection. If you look at the Final Four right now, and you look at the teams that are in it, that's something that's become very prevalent in college basketball today is that European taste on the roster.

"And that's something that, you know, he'll really help us out with."

It didn't take long for Pearl's foreshadowing to come true. Auburn announced on Tuesday morning they had signed French 7-footer Narcisse Ngoy.

watch him work ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/q5dkDu5oon — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) March 31, 2026

“We’re excited to welcome Narcisse Ngoy to our program," Pearl said of Ngoy. "He’s a high-upside young man who brings toughness, physicality, and a team-first mindset to everything he does,” Pearl said. “Narcisse has a strong feel for the game on both ends of the floor. His instincts, ability to catch and finish around the basket, rim protection, and willingness to embrace contact will make him an immediate impact while filling a huge need for our team.”

Ngoy plays for Poitiers Basket 86 in the French Elite 2 League, and he has been arguably the league's best big man. He's averaging 10.8 points per game and leads the league in rebounds per game (11.5), blocks per game (2.5), and efficiency per game (21.2), shooting 70% from the floor.

“What stands out the most is his commitment to winning. He’s not focused on individual numbers—he takes pride in doing the hard, physical work that helps his team succeed,” Pearl added. “He competes at a high level, processes the game well, and understands how to play within a system.”

Auburn didn't have a ton of trouble scoring points this season, but their defense left a lot to be desired. Getting a rim protector like Ngoy, who can add offensively, will go a long way towards getting them back to the NCAA Tournament and the top of the SEC.

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