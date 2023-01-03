Committee recommends expanding NCAA Tournament field for 2024-25 season

Expansion. It's what every collegiate sport needs, apparently.

Per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated ($) "after nearly a year’s worth of meetings, the transformation committee, charged with reshaping archaic NCAA policies, produced a 40-page final report that was released Tuesday to selected media members.

The report included a note regarding the expansion of championship brackets:

"Following months of discussions by the Transformation Committee’s Championship Subgroup, informed by input from the Division I Council and the Division I Competition Oversight Committee, the Transformation Committee urges the Division I Board of Directors to thoroughly review, fully consider and, where appropriate, swiftly act on the following: ● Accommodate access for 25% of active Division I members in good standing in team sports sponsored by more than 200 schools. ● Compose all Division I championships in a manner that reflects the highest level of bracket composition and quality of competition, including seeding at least 50% of teams."

As it stands, only 19% of men's and women's Division I college basketball get into the NCAA Tournament (68 of 350+ teams).

This is not an official change, as it has to pass through the hands of overseers of each individual sport. "Transformation leaders including cochairs Greg Sankey, the SEC commissioner, and Julie Cromer, the Ohio athletic director, will speak to reporters later Tuesday," Dellenger noted.

Implementation of said suggestions could be finalized as early as January of 2024 and utilized in the 2024-25 NCAA Tournaments.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch