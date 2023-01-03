Skip to main content

Committee recommends expanding NCAA Tournament field for 2024-25 season

March Madness could be expanding its horizons in the coming seasons, according to the NCAA Transformation Committee.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Expansion. It's what every collegiate sport needs, apparently.

Per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated ($) "after nearly a year’s worth of meetings, the transformation committee, charged with reshaping archaic NCAA policies, produced a 40-page final report that was released Tuesday to selected media members.

The report included a note regarding the expansion of championship brackets:

"Following months of discussions by the Transformation Committee’s Championship Subgroup, informed by input from the Division I Council and the Division I Competition Oversight Committee, the Transformation Committee urges the Division I Board of Directors to thoroughly review, fully consider and, where appropriate, swiftly act on the following:

● Accommodate access for 25% of active Division I members in good standing in team sports sponsored by more than 200 schools.

● Compose all Division I championships in a manner that reflects the highest level of bracket composition and quality of competition, including seeding at least 50% of teams."

As it stands, only 19% of men's and women's Division I college basketball get into the NCAA Tournament (68 of 350+ teams).

This is not an official change, as it has to pass through the hands of overseers of each individual sport. "Transformation leaders including cochairs Greg Sankey, the SEC commissioner, and Julie Cromer, the Ohio athletic director, will speak to reporters later Tuesday," Dellenger noted.

Implementation of said suggestions could be finalized as early as January of 2024 and utilized in the 2024-25 NCAA Tournaments.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Sweat flies through the air as Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) saves a ball from going out of bounds against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Committee recommends expanding NCAA Tournament field for 2024-25 season

By Lance Dawe
DJ James
Podcasts

The Auburn Daily Show: Auburn football stats impacting DJ James, Camden Brown and more

By Lance Dawe
Johni Broome vs Florida
Basketball

Auburn basketball drops in latest AP Top 25 poll

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) grabs the interception and heads up field during the first halfof the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Auburn football transfer portal tracker: Where the Tigers need to look next

By Lance Dawe
Recruit Kayin Lee visits Ohio Stadium during the Ohio State, Michigan game. Kayin Lee
Football

WATCH: Auburn signees Kayin Lee and Darron Reed make plays during All-American Bowl Practice

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

Top receivers in Hugh Freeze offenses put up big numbers

By Andrew Stefaniak
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (15)
Football

Podcast: Could Michael Pratt be Auburn football's next quarterback?

By Zac Blackerby
Robby Ashford in the Iron Bowl.
Podcasts

The Auburn Daily Show: Five new year's resolutions for Auburn football

By Lance Dawe