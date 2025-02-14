No. 1 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide Preview, How to Watch
No. 1 Auburn Tigers (22-2, 10-1 SEC) vs. No.2 Alabama Crimson Tide (21-3, 10-1 SEC)
February 15, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. (CT)
Coleman Coliseum (14,474) | Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Television: ESPN
Play-By-Play: Dan Shulman
Color Analyst: Jay Bilas
Sideline Reporter: Jess Sims
While Auburn and Alabama will meet at least one more time to end the regular season, Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa feels different.
For the Tigers, it feels like a smaller coronation that sets up a larger one down the road. Additionally, the team can send yet another clear and distinct message for the college basketball world to behold.
The Plainsmen actually want to establish an SEC hierarchy where they sit atop the basketball food chain. Most importantly, Auburn knows that a good chance exists that they will cross paths with the University of Alabama a couple more times before the complete end of the season occurs, So, what should the Tigers do to secure the victory at Coleman Coliseum?
Nelson Foul Trouble
Quietly, Alabama big man Grant Nelson became one of the most important players that Nate Oats runs out onto the court. A versatile post player that affects the game on both sides of the floor. Granted, the Tide can run out three over players they list at 6'10" or taller. Yet, none possess the offensive touch or the dexterity to give Auburn a problem.
Plus, Nelson picks up fouls in bunches. Six games saw him pick up at least four fouls and foul out of two. By nature, Auburn is aggressive; so force-feeding whomever Nelson covers should not be an issue. Especially since he could see time guarding Johni Broome.
Ball Pressure
For every-three strengths that Alabama will unleash on the court, one particular flaw could tilt the balance of the game. Bama turns the ball over at a rate of 13.4 giveaways per game, second-most in the SEC. Standing at the head of that line? Mark Sears.
Despite Sears' knack for scoring, he will give the ball away. With 2.8 turnovers, Auburn needs to hound Sears as much as possible. Without fail, a couple of errant pass attempts will either land out of bounds or in Auburn hands. Allowing Sears to get comfortable doesn't serve the Tigers well. Make him not only fight to keep the ball, but to even get open on offense.
Let Jones Shoot
Denver Jones doesn't carry the prestige of Johni Broome, but he makes 43.8 percent of his threes. Also, he maximizes his shots, only attempting 10 just four times this season. As a result, allowing him to start firing early raises the stress on Alabama to cover the full floor.
Plus, drawing the defense away from Broome allows him to thrive in the paint. Not saying the Tigers need to engage in a shootout with the Crimson Tide, but putting early distance due to Jones's hot hand goes a long way towards victory.
Bottom Line
Tomorrow's game will rank as an all-time great. More importantly, the nation gets to watch Auburn further cement its status as the team to beat. Alabama poses various problems all over the court. Yet, they do not seem to possess anyone that can stop or even slow down Broome. Once he starts to cook, that opens the floor for everyone. Expect a fun game that will have both fan bases on the edge of their seats.
» Outside of Tobacco Road, another heated college basketball rivalry now resides in the state of Alabama. No. 1 Auburn (22-2, 10-1 SEC) travels to No. 2 Alabama (21-3, 10-1) with more than state bragging rights on the line on Saturday – the victor of the showdown claiming a one-game lead in the SEC regular-season race with six games remaining.
» Saturday’s game is the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 game between two SEC teams in conference history. It will also be highlighted by an appearance by ESPN College GameDay in town.
» Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl is no stranger to a No. 1 vs. No. 2 game. He previously led No. 2 Tennessee to a 66-62 victory over undefeated, in-state rival No. 1 Memphis on Feb. 23, 2008, a rivalry game also visited by ESPN College GameDay. The Vols would hand the Tigers their first loss of the season and first home loss in 47 games.
» The game will also feature KenPom’s two highest-rated offenses – Auburn No. 1 (131.0 rating) and Alabama No. 2 (127.2 rating).
» Fittingly, Auburn and Alabama will meet again on March 8 at Neville Arena, to end the regular season.
» Since the 2017-18 season, Auburn and Alabama have combined to win eight SEC championships (four regular season and four tournament titles). Auburn won the regular-season title in 2018 and 2022 and the tournament title in 2019 and 2024, while Alabama won both the regular-season and tournament titles in 2021 and 2023.
» To look how far both programs have come since the early fall to where it is today, Alabama was ranked preseason No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 and 9, while Auburn was preseason No. 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15 and 27 in the different media polls and analytic sites.
» The Tigers are coming off an 80-68 road win at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night improving their SEC record to 10-1 including 6-0 on the road this season. It marked the program’s 24th time to reach double-digit wins in SEC play and the seventh time in the last eight seasons.
A LOOK AT ALABAMA
» Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the country averaging 90.5 points per game. It has scored 100 points seven times this season including four times in SEC play.
» Alabama is also seventh nationally averaging 26.5 free throw attempts and 12th averaging 29.8 three-point attempts per game.
» The Crimson Tide is led by senior guard Mark Sears, who is third in the SEC averaging 17.8 points and 4.9 assists per contest. He also leads the league with 160 free throw attempts, which ranks 28th nationally.
» Alabama is last in the SEC in turnover margin (-3.00). The Crimson Tide committed 15 turnovers in their loss to Oregon and 21 in their loss to Ole Miss. Purdue (common opponent between the two schools) was the only other squad to beat Alabama (L, 78-87) back on Nov. 15 in Indianapolis.
» Of Alabama’s 2,173 total points this season, 43.0 percent have come in the paint, 34.0 percent off 3-pointers and 20.8 percent from the free throw line. In total, 97.8 percent of the Crimson Tide’s points have come in the paint, free throw line or 3-point range.
INSIDE THE RIVALRY SERIES
» This is the 169th all-time meeting between Auburn and Alabama with the Crimson Tide holding a 102-66 series lead.
» The two teams split the season series last year with each team winning on its own home floor. Alabama won 79-75 in Tuscaloosa, while Auburn returned the favor with a 99-81 victory at Neville Arena.
» The Crimson Tide lead 53-10 in games played in Tuscaloosa including 46-9 at Coleman Coliseum.
» Since Coach Pearl’s arrival on The Plains in 2014-15, the Tigers are 10-10 in regular season games in the Alabama series and 0-1 in SEC Tournament play. They are 2-5 in Tuscaloosa since 2017-18 (won in 2019 and 2022 at Coleman Coliseum).
» Six of the last nine games in the series have been decided by eight points or less.
AUBURN-ALABAMA SERIES (Last Six Games)
Jan. 11, 2022 A W, 81-77
Feb. 1, 2022 H W, 100-81
Feb. 11, 2023 H L, 69-77
Mar. 1, 2023 A L, 85-90 (OT)
Jan. 24, 2024 A L, 75-79
Feb. 7, 2024 H W, 99-81
COACHING SIDEBARS
» With a road win on Saturday, Bruce Pearl could join Bill Lynn as the only head coaches to lead Auburn to three wins at Alabama all-time. Below is a list of the Tigers’ road wins in the series under current and previous head coaches.
NO. 1 vs. NO. 2 GAMES
» This is the 45th all-time matchup between teams ranked first and second in the AP Poll and the first-ever No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting between SEC teams. No. 1 teams hold a 23-21 lead in the previous 44 matchups against No. 2 teams.
» With a win over No. 2 Alabama on Saturday, Bruce Pearl could become just the ninth head coach all-time with multiple wins in No. 1 vs. No. 2 games and the first to lead multiple schools to a victory in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 game.
» Saturday’s game between No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Alabama is the sixth No. 1 vs. No. 2 game between in-state opponents all-time. The matchup between the Tigers and Crimson Tide is the fourth different matchup of in-state foes in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 game as Cincinnati and Ohio State and Duke and North Carolina have both met twice in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DENVER JONES AND CHANEY JOHNSON
» Senior guard Denver Jones is one of two scholarship players on the roster from the state of Alabama – both of whom went the JUCO, mid-major and NCAA Division II route to Auburn. Jones hails from New Market near Huntsville and teammate Chaney Johnson from Alabaster near Birmingham. Johnson played three seasons at Alabama-Huntsville prior to coming to the Plains.
» Jones poured in a season-and game-high 21 points on 7-of-10 field goals, 5-of-7 three-pointers and 2-of-2 free throws in the team’s road win at Vanderbilt on Feb. 11 in Nashville. He scored 14 points on 5-of-8 field goals and 4-of-6 from long range in the first half alone. It marked his first 20-point game of the season and the 21st of his collegiate career. His five 3-point field goals matched his season high from the Georgia State game.
» Chaney Johnson scored an SEC career-high 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting overall, including one 3-pointer, and went 1-of-2 from the foul line against the Commodores. Johnson also added five rebounds and two steals in the road win. He scored 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting in the second half to go with three rebounds and both of his steals. Johnson has scored in double figures in three-straight games after scoring 13 in each of the last two games against Oklahoma and No. 6 Florida.
» It marked the third time Auburn has had two 20-point games in the same game this season after Johni Broome and Tahaad Pettiford did so against Houston and at Duke.