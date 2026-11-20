A week ago from today, Auburn men’s basketball was 2-0 heading into a home contest with a top-15 Arizona team. There were many who believed the Tigers were going to remain undefeated heading into Las Vegas for the Players Era 8 tournament.

Heading into Thanksgiving week, head coach Steven Pearl’s group is 3-3 and finished in sixth place in the tournament. Auburn fell to West Virginia and Notre Dame and took down UNLV throughout the week.

So, is there early apprehension about where the Tigers are measuring up with other non-conference games remaining? Here’s what the numbers say.

According to KenPom rankings, Auburn is 34th. However, the Tigers don’t have a current Quad 1 or 2 win this season. Those have lots of value heading into the NCAA Tournament, with resumes lacking those types of wins eventually keeping teams out of the Big Dance when the time comes.

Arizona will most likely end up as a Quad 1A opportunity.. Meanwhile, Notre Dame and West Virginia were Quad 2 opportunities, and Auburn will hope that they keep winning to help their resume. However, Pearl would’ve liked to have a win like that on his resume, and besides SEC play, only two true opportunities remain.

Before the Tigers kick off their conference slate against Texas A&M on Jan. 2, the two true opportunities they have are against Clemson and Wisconsin in December.

Another Tiger team, Clemson will be coming off of the Maui Invitational when the two teams meet in the Upstate on Dec. 1. Pearl’s opponent in the SEC/ACC Challenge are currently 76th in KenPom, but playing an away contest is a much more valuable game.

In Nashville, Auburn will play Wisconsin, 64th in the ranking, being feasible opportunities to gain momentum before only playing only conference opponents.

The last time that bracketologist Joe Lunardi revealed his bracket rankings, Auburn was one of the last four byes. That didn’t account the loss to the Fighting Irish, which will bring down that needle to being on the bubble. That didn’t bode well for Pearl’s group last season, eventually being left out of the field of 68.

So, the Tigers are going to have to figure it out fast, needing a vital win in the month of December, perhaps against both Clemson and the Badgers, to get back on track of their goal of making the NCAA Tournament for the first time of the Steven Pearl era.

Auburn will play Lipscomb next at home. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. local time on Tuesday night from the Neville Arena.

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