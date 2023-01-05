WATCH: Wendell Green attacks the basket vs Georgia

Wendell Green and the Auburn Tigers find themselves down in Athens during their first game of 2023 and their first SEC road game of the season.

Wendell Green attacks the basket to score and help climb out of the hole that the Tigers find themselves in.

Auburn trails 38-30 at the half.

Take look at the highlight.

Series History

Auburn leads 99-96 in the all-time series with Georgia. The Tigers could claim their 100th all-time win in the rivalry series on Wednesday night. Auburn won both games against the Bulldogs last season.

Fun fact

Per a release from Auburn, Bruce Pearl (Tennessee and Auburn) and Mike White (Florida and UGA) are the only two active head coaches in the SEC to coach at two conference schools. Pearl has led his teams to 10 NCAA Tournament berths (including the 2020 tournament that was canceled) and White five times in seven years with the Gators.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch