What to Know as Auburn Gets Set to Host Alabama

AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers are set to host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon in the Iron Bowl of basketball in a highly anticipated matchup and a must-win game for both the Tigers and the Crimson Tide.

In recent history, both teams have been dominant in the SEC, with four of the last five SEC regular-season championships being either Auburn or Alabama, and both teams reaching a Final Four each in the last two years.

Since 2018, there have been nine SEC championships (regular season or tournament champions) between Auburn and Alabama. Without a doubt, this is one of the most dominant rivalries not only in the SEC but in all recent college basketball history.

“The rivalry has always been a big deal just because, you know… what the Iron Bowl was for football,” Auburn head coach Steven Pearl said. “We had the first No.1 vs No.2 (SEC) matchup last year at their place. No other rivalry in our league can say that.”

Last season, the teams went 1-1 against one another. Auburn got the first win in the No.1 vs No.2 matchup in Tuscaloosa, but the Crimson Tide had the last laugh in the final regular-season game in Auburn, with the Tide defeating Auburn 93-91 in overtime.

Although both teams have struggled down the stretch this season, both teams are still in the hunt for a regular-season SEC title. Both teams sit at 5-4 in conference play, with first place currently belonging to the Texas A&M Aggies, who Alabama defeated on Wednesday evening.

Both teams are within two games of being in first place in the SEC. Each team cannot afford to lose this game, setting the stakes high in this regular-season matchup.

Auburn had a bye week this week, which was much needed for the Tigers. A few Tigers are battling some injuries, and the bye week provided much-needed rest. Most notably, Auburn's leading scorer Keyshawn Hall had stitches in his hand before the Tennessee game, and still played in that matchup.

Another note for this matchup is the return of former Auburn guard and current Alabama guard Aden Holloway to Auburn. Holloway has been playing at a high level this season, averaging 17.2 points and 3.8 assists per game. He will likely be matched up with Tahaad Pettiford, which could lead to an interesting battle.

In all, the Tigers and the Tide have had some intense battles over the years. Expect this matchup to be just as intense, with both looking to keep their regular-season titles in the picture.

