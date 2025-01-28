Better not Bigger for Auburn Tigers' New Scoreboard
Perhaps it was the scores displayed last season on the Auburn Tigers aging scoreboard which were considerably more concerning than its current state of order.
Nevertheless, the on-going process of updating the facilities and experience at Jordan-Hare Stadium is gaining considerable momentum - so a brand new jumbotron is incoming.
It's a rather sizable game of numbers to digest, especially as relates to the replacement of the old scoreboard which has stood in place at the north end of the Tigers home since 1987.
As construction crews set to work on the new video board, the Tigers faithful will certainly not have to squint their eyes when it comes to the mammoth 47-by-154-feet visual spectacle.
Size is not everything however (insert joke here), the existing monster video board in the south end of Jordan-Hare Stadium will still take the bragging rights.
Even so, Auburn athletics director John Cohen sounded like sheer quality was a more primary focus this time around when it came to their new toy.
"I'm not an expert on jumbotrons," Cohen conceded, via the Montgomery Advertiser. "But I do know this: When we go on the road, there are some that in terms of pixels, might be bigger, but there's not as clear a picture. I'm being told that the pixels, the clarity, all those components are of the highest level."
Pixelating stuff, but cracking the eggs required to make a big old omelette has meant jumping through some tricky hoops. Thankfully, getting the new scoreboard greenlit and installed now only forms part of an even more ambitious project of continuous improvement that Cohen is determined to see through.
Redeveloping the north end even more extensively would involve creating new concourses, club seating and locker rooms to name but a few: it won't come cheap.
"I like where we are with the north end zone project. I think it's coming along. We devote a lot of attention to that, because it's important to the future not only of our football program, but it's important to the future of our athletic department. It's a potential revenue stream."
Of course, getting all their financial and planning ducks in a row will doubtless take up a fair amount of Cohen's own precious time moving forward.
Keeping Jordan-Hare at its 88,000+ capacity will remain one of Cohen's key priorities. Welcome to a brave new era in glorious technicolor down on the Plains.