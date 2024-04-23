New Projected Lineup For Auburn Football's Defensive Line
Auburn football has revamped the defensive line this week.
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers made it a priority to address the defensive front during the spring transfer portal. They knocked it out of the park.
Auburn has bolstered its defenses by adding Philip Blidi from Indiana (and Texas Tech), Isaiah Raikes from USC (and Texas A&M), and Keyron Crawford from Arkansas State. Blidi and Raikes will battle for starting spots and Crawford has the potential to be the number two pass rusher to Jalen McLeod this season.
Let's take a stab at a potnetial depth chart at each of the four spots: BUCK, nose, defensvie tackle, and end. Let's also had some caveats: many of these guys can and will play multiple positions on the defensive front, and of course, the portal window is not closed yet.
BUCK: Jalen McLeod, Keyron Crawford, Jamonta Waller, Joe Phillips
Nose: Jayson Jones, Isaiah Raikes, Trill Carter, Bobby Jamison-Travis
Defensive tackle: Philip Blidi, Gage Keys, Malik Blocton, Darron Reed Jr.
End: Keldric Faulk, Zykevious Walker, TJ Lindsey, Amaris Williams
A few of these are tougher to project than others. Raikes played nose and defensive tackle in several games where it varied based on game plan. This was when he played for DJ Durkin at Texas A&M. Now that they're reunited, his adjustment period will probably be quicker than others based on already knowing the system.
Lindsey is another one that's tougher to predict. He seemed to start spring at an end but scooted inside to play more defensive tackle over the course of spring. Freeze discussed how he keeps getting bigger.
Regardless, this defensive coaching staff has given themselves options up front as well as depth.