ESPN Reveals Auburn Tigers Projected Starting Lineup after Transfer Portal Closes
The 2024/25 Auburn Tigers made a run to the Final Four with an experienced lineup that will see a lot of turnover heading into next season. However, head coach Bruce Pearl didn’t rebuild; he reloaded.
Thanks to the fast-flowing nature of the transfer portal, Bruce Pearl and his coaches will unroll a team that looks drastically different than the year before.
Granted, replacing a 32-win team is not easy. However, nothing stays the same in college athletics, and that favors the bold strategy that Pearl employs to great success. With that said, what does the starting lineup look like going forward?
ESPN’s Jeff Borzello predicts a starting five to look like this:
Tahaad Pettiford (11.7 PPG)
Kevin Overton (7.8 PPG at Texas Tech)
Elyjah Freeman (19.3 PPG at D-II Lincoln Memorial)
Keyshawn Hall (18.8 PPG at UCF)
KeShawn Murphy (11.7 PPG at Mississippi State)
He placed Auburn No. 15 in his early power rankings.
“Tahaad Pettiford should be one of the most electric players in the country next season, but he's going to test the NBA draft waters,” wrote Borzello on ESPN. “And Chad Baker-Mazara hit the transfer portal in late April, though Pearl immediately turned around and landed Texas Tech transfer Kevin Overton and Division II import Elyjah Freeman. Auburn also has transfers Keyshawn Hall (UCF) and KeShawn Murphy (Mississippi State) in the fold.”
Without a clear successor, the team holds hope that Pettiford will return to the Plains. Meanwhile, the two-guard spot will see a quartet of new Tigers fighting for the starting job.
Texas Tech transfer Kevin Overton, based on experience, could push freshmen Kaden Magwood and Simon Walker. Of the three, Magwood possesses the best range, but at six feet tall, you'd guess that he'd play some sort of combo guard.
Regardless of level, Freeman can score the basketball. With the size of a forward but the quickness and shooting touch of a guard, Freeman could be the dark darkhorse in regard to starting.
Former UCF small forward Keyshawn Hall will slide into the wing spot, hoping to give the Tigers a scoring threat from both behind the arc and the mid-range/post game. He's a career 36.6% shooter from the three-point line. In addition, he can win with pump fakes and the ability to put the ball on the floor.
At power forward, KeShawn Murphy will never fill Johni Broome's shoes. However, he will provide not only post scoring but rebounding and defense that should keep the team active on the boards. Sebastian Williams-Adams possesses the upside to vulture minutes, giving the team not only depth but also athletic talent.
Life in the SEC needs scoring, depth, and athleticism just to keep your head above water.
Auburn currently has that on paper, but Pearl has his work cut out for him to get it to transfer to the hardcourt.