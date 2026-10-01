3 Storylines I'm Watching in Auburn's Matchup At Tennessee

On Saturday afternoon, the Auburn Tigers will travel to Knoxville to face the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers in what will be head coach Alex Golesh’s first SEC contest away from home this season.

October isn’t favorable to the Tigers, who will have to play four top-25 opponents in SEC play, with three of the games coming away from Jordan-Hare Stadium. However, Auburn can flip the script with its first top 25 win of the season this weekend.

Here are three storylines that I’ll be watching during the contest.

Alex Golesh’s Return to Rocky Top

On Saturday, Auburn’s head coach returns to the place he called plays in for two seasons before becoming head coach at USF. This will be the first time he’s done so, but he will be on the opposite sideline instead of next to Josh Heupel.

While its a similar staff to the one Golesh saw from 2021-22, he sees it at a moot point with it being four years since he was part of the Volunteers.

“There’s obviously familiarity, but it’s been four years now, so we’ve all grown, changed, and evolved,” he said earlier this week. “I don’t know how big of a factor that is.”

There’s the possibility of it to be more of an emotional game for him, but playing his former boss will be a fun dynamic to look at as the game goes on. Perhaps there’s fourth down or two-point conversion theatrics if the game gets out of hand.

However, there’s been an emphasis on responding with playing a top 25 team in the country, and that’s what Auburn will focus on.

Auburn’s Pass Rush vs. Faizon Brandon

A week ago, College GameDay was at Tennessee with an opportunity to take down No. 1 Texas. At the end of it, the Longhorns got to Vols quarterback Faizon Brandon 10 times for sacks.

That will be the key for Auburn: get to the true freshman before he can show off his five-star ability.

The Tigers struggled to get Vanderbilt freshman Jared Curtis to the ground last week, getting to him four times but had chances to make it similar to the number Texas had. That’s defensive coordinator DJ Durkin’s focus heading into Rocky Top this weekend.

We’ve already seen what Brandon can do when the play breaks down, but he was a nonfactor against Texas with the pass rush closing in. If Auburn does the same, the upset is very possible.

Auburn’s Winning Formula On Offense

Tennessee has been susceptible on the ground defensively, allowing over 118 yards in the run game so far this season. On the other side, Auburn has a different narrative.

The Tigers need to get their run game going within their backfield.

Quarterback Byrum Brown leads the program in rushing yards so far this season with 237, while starter Jeremiah Cobb has 228 yards off of 41 carries. If Auburn wants to bring the offense that Golesh made his mark from at USF, his offense has to get that group going, especially early, at Neyland Stadium.

I’m interested to see if there’s a different look as well. Whether it’s Omar Mabson, Bryson Washington or another name, if the Tigers add a new blend to their run game after the Vanderbilt win, perhaps it ends up working for the better going forward.

Although Brown can get it down through the air, having a balanced offense will be Auburn’s best chance to win on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT with the game being broadcast on ESPN.

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