The Auburn Tigers have had a solid start to the Alex Golesh tenure, with big wins like their October showing against Georgia, culminating in a 7-4 record through the second-to-last week of the regular season, the team’s best since 2019.

However, Golesh has another opportunity to achieve a feat for his program that hasn’t been seen since 2019, but it’ll be a doozy: beat Alabama in the Iron Bowl this Saturday. The Iron Bowl is one of college football’s most storied rivalries, with moments ranging from Auburn’s Kick Six in 2013 to Alabama’s Milroe Miracle in 2023, and its latest installment is shaping up to be a good one, especially with how both teams have been performing this season.

As it stands, Auburn opens as a 16.5-point underdog to the Tide in Tuscaloosa, a place they haven’t won in since 2006, and ESPN’s FPI lists the Tigers as having an 11.7% chance to win, their slimmest odds in a game to date this season, including their trip to Sanford Stadium to take on No. 1 Georgia, where they were given a 12.2% chance to win.

Auburn had a bit of a shaky start to the season, barely edging out a struggling Baylor team that eventually fired its head coach, before a two-game homestand that included a blowout win over Southern Miss and a loss to Florida. Golesh’s squad also dropped to his former program, Tennessee, before a shocking win over Georgia, which is still widely considered the best win in football.

The Tigers struggled to find momentum after that, though, losing back-to-back games against LSU and Ole Miss in blowout fashion, but after a tight win over Arkansas, the Tigers seemed to find their stride, blowing out both Mississippi State and Samford to wrap up the majority of the season. Now, their focus is on the Iron Bowl.

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On the other end, the Tide are one of college football’s best teams this year–there’s simply no other way to put it. Ranked at No. 6 in this week’s AP Poll, the Tide have dropped just two games this year, one to Tennessee and one to Georgia, winning just about every other game in convincing fashion. They faltered a bit two weeks ago against Vanderbilt, but found their stride on their way to a 21-6 win.

It’s not going to be an easy feat for the Tigers to take down the Tide, but the last time Auburn had a 7-4 record going into the matchup, they took down the Tide in a game that included a pair of Tiger pick-sixes, four Jaylen Waddle touchdowns and a Shaun Shivers truck stick that sent an Alabama defender’s helmet halfway back to Tuscaloosa.

After all, the Tigers have already faced down worse odds and won this season, as they were a 20.5-point dog to the Dawgs back in October, so maybe, just maybe, Golesh has one last trick in his bag for his first season on the Plains.

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