5 Key Questions Surrounding Auburn Football Ahead of SEC Media Days
The 2025 college football season is right around the corner, as we sit just 47 days out from the Auburn Tigers' season opener at Baylor.
Hugh Freeze and three Tigers – quarterback Jackson Arnold, defensive end Keldric Faulk, and center Connor Lew – will take the stage at SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Tuesday.
Auburn fans seem to be optimistic, but also cautious, considering the disappointing lack of improvement shown on the field in 2024. With Freeze set to begin his third year at the helm, multiple storylines have surfaced in recent weeks regarding recruiting struggles, the new world of NIL and revenue-sharing, and various overall concerns the public may have about the Tigers heading into the fall.
Here, we look at five questions many Auburn fans are asking ahead of SEC Media Days this week and the 2025 season in general.
Will Jackson Arnold perform well enough to propel Auburn to its ceiling?
The Tigers picked up Arnold through the transfer portal last December and hope the Oklahoma transfer can unleash his star potential that he showed in high school. 247Sports ranked Arnold the No. 4 quarterback in the 2023 class, and after he earned 2022-23 Gatorade Player of the Year honors during his senior season.
Payton Thorne and Freeze displayed many moments of confusion over the past two seasons, and Thorne consequently made a multitude of mistakes down the stretch of games that Auburn seemed to have control of. The Tigers hope Arnold can bring levels of consistency that the quarterback position hasn’t seen in years, and he has all of the weapons around him to do it.
Arnold undoubtedly faced external battles during his time in Norman, including an injured receiving corps, subpar offensive line, etc., but Freeze believes he has gained confidence throughout the spring. Joined by an elite room of wideouts, a heavily improved offensive line, and a solid running back room, Arnold’s ability to deliver in timely situations and limit crucial mistakes late in the game will determine the trajectory of Auburn’s season.
Is Alex McPherson back to full strength this season?
Auburn’s kicking situation was less than desirable in 2024, with starting kicker Alex McPherson out for the vast majority of the season due to a serious health issue. The Tigers had to turn to freshman Towns McGough, a preferred walk-on, who clearly struggled in important moments. McGough went 5-of-12 (41.6%) on field goals before being benched for fellow walk-on Ian Vachon following the Vanderbilt loss.
McPherson never missed a field goal during his freshman campaign, recording a perfect 13-for-13 and 40-for-40 on extra points in 2023. The Tigers had a chance to stretch the lead multiple times last year in games that Auburn could’ve won, including against Oklahoma and Missouri, as Freeze often refers to. If McPherson is back to his 2023 form and fully healthy, the Tigers should have another weapon that they didn’t have a year ago to finish games.
Is AD John Cohen’s interpretation of the NCAA vs. House settlement accurate, and if so, will Auburn recruiting take a step forward on Aug. 1?
Auburn currently sits at No. 78 in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings after an underwhelming summer on the recruiting trail. The Tigers lost multiple blue-chip commits in recent weeks, but Freeze and Cohen believe that other teams may be operating in a different way than Auburn is in the new NIL landscape and recent NCAA vs. House settlement.
Aug. 1 is the date to watch in the recruiting world, as it is the first day schools can make an official offer to prospects on paper. Cohen expressed his desire for Auburn to do things the right way at an AMBUSH event a couple of weeks ago, but fans are wondering if his interpretation of the settlement and new rules is accurate. If Cohen is correct, could Auburn see major improvements to its 2026 class in the fall and throughout the winter?
Who will take over as the true RB1 in the absence of Jarquez Hunter?
Former All-SEC First Teamer Jarquez Hunter is gone after four years with the program and recording the 4th-most rushing yards in program history with 3,371 yards. Who is going to replace him?
Damari Alston racked up 276 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 52 carries in 2024 and is likely to start when the Tigers travel to Waco in week one. However, the senior has shown shades of a fumbling problem at points throughout his three years on the Plains. Junior Jeremiah Cobb tallied 142 yards on the ground last season, but is poised for a ‘breakout year,’ according to Freeze.
Newcomers include UConn transfer Durell Robinson and freshmen Alvin Henderson and Omar Mabson. Robinson rushed for 731 yards and eight touchdowns as a Husky and is expected to play behind Alston and Cobb. Henderson and Mabson may hold a smaller role during their inaugural seasons, but could see the field on special teams. There is depth in the room, but who will step up and take over as Auburn’s dependable “go-to guy” in 2025?
What will Auburn’s interior defensive line look like in 2025?
One of Auburn’s main question marks is D.J. Durkin’s front seven, particularly the Tigers’ interior defensive line. The edge and defensive end positions seem to be more proven, led by projected first-round draft pick Keldric Faulk and senior Keyron Crawford, but Aubur’s two tackles on the inside remain to be determined.
Sophomore Malik Blocton had an impressive freshman season last year, recording 16 tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss, while seniors Quentrail Jamison-Travis and Zykevious Walker bring a heavy dose of experience. Jamison-Travis claimed 14 tackles while in the mix at nose tackle in 2024.
The room is loaded with newcomers – both transfers and freshmen – including Florida A&M transfer James Ash, Western Kentucky’s Dallas Walker IV and Jay Hardy from Liberty. Coveted 2025 recruits Malik Autry, Jourdin Crawford and Darrion Smith provide young talent to the room, but it is unknown how much they will see the field. Nonetheless, it is essential for the Tigers to boast a stout interior presence on the defensive line to complement Faulk and company in the trenches.