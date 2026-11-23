The Auburn Tigers have just one game left on the schedule this season, and it’s one that has been circled on their calendar since even before the start of the season: the Iron Bowl. The Tigers are heavy underdogs in their upcoming matchup, though one player could make all the difference: Byrum Brown.

The Tigers’ quarterback has proven again and again to be a difference-maker on the field, boasting incredible performances in many of the Tigers’ wins, especially in their massive upset win over Georgia back in October.

Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has been keeping tabs on Brown, and ahead of their Saturday matchup, Wommack told the press exactly what he thinks of the Tigers’ signal-caller.

“I think he’s older, more mature,” he said. “When I watch him go through some of his progressions, like he knows his offensive system inside and out, he knows where to go with the ball.”

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The Tigers’ offense thrives when Brown is able to pass the ball well, though that has been an issue at times throughout the season. In wins like the Tigers’ showing against Georgia, though, Brown’s passing proves to be a major difference as, despite a bit of an unorthodox throwing motion, the senior has proven to have quite the impressive deep ball, a factor that has swung games in the Tigers’ favor all season.

However, Brown’s biggest effectiveness doesn’t come by way of his arm–it’s his legs. Even after Jeremiah Cobb’s stellar performance against Samford, Brown still leads the Tigers in rushing yards, rushing attempts and rushing touchdowns. There’s a balance to be had, though, as he’s also the most sacked quarterback in the SEC.

“They ask a lot of him,” Wommack said. “To run the ball as much as he has ran it in the SEC is impressive. He’s obviously a very tough, very durable kid. To be hit as many times as he’s been hit, sacked as many times as he’s been sacked, he just keeps going. I think [that’s] a real testament to how tough he is, day in and day out.”

The Tigers’ offense, led by Brown, will need a top-notch performance against a strong Alabama defense if Golesh wants to roll the Tide in year one, but, given the fact that it’s Brown’s last-ever regular-season game in college, this one’s bound to mean just that much more to him.

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