Iron Bowl Receives Updated Game Time, TV Slot Ahead of Auburn's Trip to Alabama
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The Iron Bowl has received its official kickoff time and TV assignment.
The Auburn Tigers will face No. 3 Alabama next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST on ABC, the SEC announced on Saturday night. The game was set to either start at 2:30 p.m. CST or 6:30 p.m. CST earlier this week.
Other games in contention for the primetime ABC slot were Georgia Tech at Georgia and Tennessee at Vanderbilt, but the greatest rivalry in college football ultimately earned Saturday’s top game.
The Tigers are riding a three-game winning streak heading to Tuscaloosa, Ala., after blasting Samford in a dominant 59-17 victory over the Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Auburn also carries two consecutive SEC wins over Arkansas and Mississippi State.
On the other hand, Alabama is viewed as one of the best teams in the country and enters the Iron Bowl at 9-2 overall. The Crimson Tide’s only two losses came to Georgia and Tennessee, but they’re eyeing another College Football Playoff berth and potential SEC Championship appearance with an Iron Bowl win.
Gunner is a sports journalism production major who has written for the Auburn Plainsman as well as founded his own sports blog of Gunner Sports Report, while still in middle school. He has been a video production assistant for the Kansas City Royals' minor league affiliate Columbia Fireflies. Gunner has experience covering a variety of college sports, including football and basketball.Follow norene_gunner10