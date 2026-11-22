The Iron Bowl has received its official kickoff time and TV assignment.

The Auburn Tigers will face No. 3 Alabama next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST on ABC, the SEC announced on Saturday night. The game was set to either start at 2:30 p.m. CST or 6:30 p.m. CST earlier this week.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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Other games in contention for the primetime ABC slot were Georgia Tech at Georgia and Tennessee at Vanderbilt, but the greatest rivalry in college football ultimately earned Saturday’s top game.

The Tigers are riding a three-game winning streak heading to Tuscaloosa, Ala., after blasting Samford in a dominant 59-17 victory over the Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Auburn also carries two consecutive SEC wins over Arkansas and Mississippi State.

On the other hand, Alabama is viewed as one of the best teams in the country and enters the Iron Bowl at 9-2 overall. The Crimson Tide’s only two losses came to Georgia and Tennessee, but they’re eyeing another College Football Playoff berth and potential SEC Championship appearance with an Iron Bowl win.