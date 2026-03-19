Auburn Coaching Staff Targeting Stronger Leadership For 2026

The Auburn Tigers have begun their first week of spring practice under new head coach Alex Golesh, and the difference has been noticeable to players, fans, and media alike. Golesh spoke to the media about what he is watching for as his new roster begins the spring window.

“Day one's easy because everybody's trying to impress, and I think as roles kind of define themselves,” Golesh said. “You start seeing attitudes come out positive or negative, and I think you evaluate it by do they continue to grow closer or does it become a team that starts to get split.”

That attitude was a concern for much of the 2025 season, as that team felt like it grew apart when it faced adversity rather than growing closer together. That seems to have changed this season, as experienced players and leaders like Xavier Atkins and Champ Anthony have praised the new coaching staff’s structure and leadership, citing a different vibe this spring.

“Yeah, everything has changed,” Anthony said. “The practice structure is different…the team camaraderie, everything is just a little bit different.”

Atkins pointed to a new infusion of leadership within the new staff, something that could drastically improve Auburn’s competitive character. A lack of leadership from the coaching staff leads to apathy and a lack of drive from players who are not as motivated, something that was clear to anyone watching the product that Auburn put on the field for the majority of the 2025 season.

Last season’s team frequently seemed to lack a killer instinct or competitive fire in pivotal points of games, or lie down and die when it was crunch time. The Georgia game in particular stands out, as the entire team seemed to give up in the second half. However, the new coaching staff has quickly made it clear that attitude is no longer an option for Auburn players in 2026.

Auburn also looks to be in good hands on the leadership front on offense, as new quarterback Byrum Brown has made it clear that he wants to try to lead in whichever way best helps his new team for the upcoming season.

“I’m just [helping others] learn the ins and outs, and then taking my understanding to the defensive side of the ball, see what they're trying to do to us so that way I can be more fast and more efficient, and get the ball to the playmakers and let them make plays, so that's what I'm working on. Then you know, helping out guys when they need help. I'll be that voice that they can come to and that person they can come to if they need help.”

Brown’s leadership, plus the noted differences from the last coaching staff’s leadership style, seem to signal that the program under Golesh will have a far more solid competitive foundation as the Tigers gear up for 2026.

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