

The Auburn Tigers have shocked the world, yet again, after taking down the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide 30-23 in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. The win solidifies the first time that a team has beaten both Alabama and Georgia on the road since the 1960s, and the first time an unranked team has beaten two top-10 teams on the road since 1984.

And yet, in something of a twist of fate, the Tigers’ wins in both of those games had little to no impact on their Playoff chances, as the Tigers also dropped four games throughout the season to Florida, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss. The silver lining, for Auburn fans, is that the win may have just knocked Alabama out of Playoff contention as well, though Alex Golesh was clear that next year’s installment will have much more on the line for his program.

“We're gonna play this game a year from now for something a little bit more,” he said. “I can promise you that.”

Golesh has long since held that the Tigers’ standard, under him, will be to compete for championships, and if he’s able to continue his success against the Tigers’ rivals–as well as top-level teams–it is tough to argue he doesn’t at least have the program trending in that direction. After all, he’s taken down one team that’s a favorite in the Playoff, as well as another that was a popular dark horse pick to win it all this year.

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The Tigers’ head coach was also clear that this–beating Alabama and Georgia–would not be such a rare feat for the Tigers in his tenure.

“Someone said after the [Iron Bowl win], ‘Soak this in, it doesn’t happen often,’” he said. “And, I think that’s probably the biggest thing that sticks out to me is [that] it’s that mindset that keeps bad programs bad and keeps good programs good… I said this after the Georgia game, but we’re gonna get this program to a place where you can expect to win those games.”

The Tigers still have a long road ahead of them if they’re looking to repeat this year’s success and potentially improve upon it next season, as the team will need a new quarterback with standout playmaker Byrum Brown graduating, the offensive line still needs work and the Tigers’ secondary could use a revamp.

Golesh has already built the 12th-ranked recruiting class in the country for next year, addressing many of those issues even before the season started, a strong sign for the future of the program in his tenure. If he can get those players slotted into his system and working effectively, the Tigers’ matchup with the Tide next year could, indeed, be for quite a bit more than bragging rights.

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