The Auburn Tigers shocked the world on Saturday by taking down the heavily favored Alabama Crimson Tide, 30-23, in a matchup that came down to the wire, seemingly solidifying the fact that the era of Auburn’s mediocrity on the football field has come to an end under Alex Golesh.

The Tigers battled through turnover troubles, three-and-outs and swings galore as they weathered the storm in Tuscaloosa, but emerged victorious for the first time in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2010.

There’s a lot we can learn from this game, even if the regular season has now come to an end. Let’s break it down.

Alex Golesh Gets It Done

This season has been a rollercoaster for the Auburn faithful, from big-time wins to crushing, blowout losses, but after this game, it’s likely that only one aspect of this season will be remembered in Auburn history: Alex Golesh, in his first year on the Plains, took down both No. 1 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama in their home stadiums.

The Tigers’ win over the Tide was the first in Bryant-Denny since Cam Newton’s infamous performance in 2010, as well as their first victory over the Tide in seven seasons. Tack on the fact that Auburn has its best record since 2019, and you’ve got a formula for confidence in Alex Golesh’s future on the Plains.

There’s still a long way to go for this team if it’s looking to compete in the College Football Playoff, as Golesh says the standard is, but Tiger fans couldn’t ask for much better of a start to Golesh’s tenure, especially after the failures of its past two coaches.

Hot Start

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Tigers have struggled to get things going in early-game situations all season, but came to life in short order against the Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, scoring on their very first drive, marking the first time the Tigers have been able to do so outside of FCS play this season.

The Tigers’ defense came to play early on as well, forcing the Tide to punt on their first drive, and though the Tigers’ offense wasn’t able to take advantage of the punt, an Elijah Melendez interception on the Tide’s second drive put the Tigers in good enough field position to find another touchdown as Alex Golesh’s squad took an early 14-0 lead.

Down the stretch of the first half, things started to come apart a bit for the Tigers, as they allowed Alabama to score 20 points, but they were able to respond with a touchdown to keep themselves ahead at the half, albeit by just a point.

Getting going early has been a massive point of emphasis for the Tigers all season, and it seems as if Golesh figured out the rhythm for early-game success just in time, enabling the Tigers to lead for the entirety of the first half despite a late Tide push.

Turnovers

Turnovers can swing the momentum of a game arguably more than anything else in the sport, and the Tigers found themselves on both the good and bad side of that fact on Saturday. On one hand, Byrum Brown turned the ball over on back-to-back plays in the second half, but on the other, the Tigers were able to force fumbles on back-to-back Alabama drives.

The main difference boils down to what each team was able to do with these mistakes. The Tide had two chances to capitalize on Tiger turnovers but only managed three points, while the Tigers also had two chances and scored nine total points, as Alex McPherson missed the second PAT of his career following a Tiger touchdown.

The Tigers have done a good job of taking care of the ball and capitalizing on mistakes all season, and Golesh proved that, even in big-time matchups, that isn’t a fact that is going to change.

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