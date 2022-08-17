Two Auburn Tigers made the ESPN top 100 college football players list

ESPN released their preseason list of the top 100 players in college football, and Derick Hall and Tank Bigsby were ranked.

Bigsby was ranked number 42, while Hall was a bit further down the list at the number 90 spot.

One crazy part of this list is that 36 of the top 100 players are in the SEC. This shows why it is so hard to win in the conference.

Two running backs were ranked ahead of Bigsby. Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama was ranked number 20, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. of Kentucky was ranked one spot ahead of Bigsby at 41. If Bigsby does what all Auburn fans know he is capable of doing, he could finish the season as the SEC's best running back.

Many experts may say that Colby Wooden would rank as a top 100 player in all of college football but despite getting recognized by other outlets, ESPN did not have him listed.

Here's what ESPN said about Bigsby at 42.

The list of great running backs at Auburn over the years seemingly goes on forever. Bigsby is looking to put together a third straight big season for the Tigers. He has speed and power and is coming off a 1,099-yard season as a sophomore. That's after rushing for 834 yards as a true freshman (against an All-SEC schedule), the second most rushing yards for any FBS freshman in 2020.

Here's what ESPN said about Hall at 90.

Hall recorded 54 tackles (33 solo) for Auburn as a junior in 2021. He started 13 games and had 12.5 tackles-for-loss and nine sacks, leading the Tigers in both categories. Hall was named All-SEC second team by the coaches.



Auburn's season will be questioned until they prove it on the field. If the Tigers are to find success in the SEC, Bigbsy and Hall will be a big part of it.

