Auburn, Arkansas Game Time and TV Slot Announced

The Auburn Tigers are fresh off a roller coaster over the last two weeks, taking down No. 1 Georgia on the road before falling to No. 18 LSU in embarrassing fashion on Saturday.

Now, Alex Golesh and company turn their attention to their trip to Ole Miss, but Auburn’s Week 10 matchup against Arkansas has received its game time and TV assignment.

The Tigers and the Razorbacks are set to kick off at 11:45 a.m. CDT on the SEC Network, according to a release by the SEC on Monday. The game was designated as an “early” time slot over the summer.

Week 10 is one of the most anticipated days of the 2026 college football slates, as the SEC alone will likely feature top-25 matchups. Other games next weekend include Alabama at LSU, Texas at Missouri, Kentucky at Tennessee, Georgia at Ole Miss, Oklahoma at Florida and Texas A&M at South Carolina.

Before its clash with Arkansas, though, Auburn looks to bounce back from its worst outing of the season on Saturday against the No. 12-ranked Rebels. The Tigers head to Oxford, Miss., at 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the SEC.

On the other hand, the Razorbacks sit at 3-4 overall with wins over North Alabama, Tulsa, and Vanderbilt. Arkansas will host No. 23 Missouri this Saturday ahead of its trip to the Plains, and it will most likely fall to 3-5 if chalk holds against the Tigers, as Missouri is currently a 10-point favorite.

Auburn’s matchup against Ole Miss wraps up a brutal October stretch that has consisted of a loss at Tennessee, a win at Georgia, and a loss to LSU. Thus, especially if the Tigers drop their second straight to the Rebels, their clash with Arkansas will undoubtedly stand as a “must-win.”

However, if Auburn finds a way to pull off another upset and defeat Ole Miss, a win over Arkansas could bump the Tigers to bowl eligibility and above .500 in SEC play.