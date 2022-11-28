Auburn Twitter had some Billiken related memes for Saint Louis

The Auburn Tigers took on a talented Saint Louis team and were able to sneak away with a 65-60 win.

Wendell Green led the Tigers with 22 points, Johni Broome with 11, KD Johnson, and Jaylin Williams both had nine.

The best part of this basketball team is their heart. The offense, at times, looked stagnant, but they always find a way to leave with the victory.

Great teams leave games where they struggle with a win, and that's what the Tigers did today.

Shot selection will continue to be a big factor in the outcome of this season. When Auburn makes smart shots, they look like one of the best teams in the country. When they jack up bad shots, they look like a team that could struggle in SEC play.

This was a big win against a team you could very well see in the top 25 here soon.

Nothing beats a big win and then going to see the great memes from the Auburn Twitter family.

Let's take a look at the meme of the game.

Now let's look at some more great memes from the Auburn family.

