Auburn Twitter had some Billiken related memes for Saint Louis

The Auburn meme gang was at it again after beating Saint Louis.

The Auburn Tigers took on a talented Saint Louis team and were able to sneak away with a 65-60 win. 

Wendell Green led the Tigers with 22 points, Johni Broome with 11, KD Johnson, and Jaylin Williams both had nine. 

The best part of this basketball team is their heart. The offense, at times, looked stagnant, but they always find a way to leave with the victory. 

Great teams leave games where they struggle with a win, and that's what the Tigers did today.

Shot selection will continue to be a big factor in the outcome of this season. When Auburn makes smart shots, they look like one of the best teams in the country. When they jack up bad shots, they look like a team that could struggle in SEC play. 

This was a big win against a team you could very well see in the top 25 here soon. 

Nothing beats a big win and then going to see the great memes from the Auburn Twitter family. 

Let's take a look at the meme of the game. 

Now let's look at some more great memes from the Auburn family.

Wendell Green Jr. (1), Jaylin Williams (2), Johni Broome (4), Chris Moore (5), Zep Jasper (12) during the season opener between the George Mason Patriots and the #15 Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena in Auburn, AL on Monday, Nov 7, 2022.
Auburn Twitter had some Billiken related memes for Saint Louis

By Andrew Stefaniak
Podcast: Why does Auburn football not have a coach yet?

By Zac Blackerby
Former Auburn linebacker shares his thoughts on the head coach search

By Jack Singley
Takeaways from No. 13 Auburn's 65-60 win vs. Saint Louis

By Jeremy Robuck
Five winners from the Tigers Iron Bowl loss

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn football coaching hot board: Same names, different circumstances

By Lance Dawe
Some Sunday thoughts on Auburn's coaching search

By Zac Blackerby
Podcast: Auburn football falls in Iron Bowl, Hugh Freeze and coaching search updates

By Zac Blackerby