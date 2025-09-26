Auburn DB Set to Return from Injury vs. Texas A&M
The Auburn Tigers' Wednesday injury reported listed eight total players, six of whom were undecided for Saturday's contest at Texas A&M. Thursday's report revealed a key defensive contributor originally listed is set to return to the field after he was not included.
Jay Crawford, who was probable on Wednesday, was not included on Thursday's report, making him fully available for Auburn's road trip at No. 9 Texas A&M.
Crawford, though just a sophomore, has been a bright spot in the Tigers’ secondary throughout his first two seasons with the Tigers. In 2024, he earned himself All-American honors and was on the PFF Team of the Week twice.
Despite such high praise for his freshman season, he’s been pretty quiet this year, largely due to constant battles with injury. In fact, the only game he’s recorded stats in is Auburn’s win over Baylor.
His return couldn’t have come at a better time for the Tigers, as Texas A&M boasts a host of talented receivers that the Tigers' secondary will have to limit, including Mario Craver, who’s accounted for over half of the Aggies’ receiving yards this season with 443 yards and four touchdowns.
Not far behind Craver, though, is KC Concepcion, a junior who’s amassed over 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns in just three games.
Crawford and the Tigers’ defense certainly have their work cut out for them, especially since both Concepcion and Craver average over 17 yards per completion. If not limited, this could prove to be game-breaking if the newly healthy Crawford and company aren’t able to lock down such dominant talent.
The Atlanta native will be joined in the Tigers’ secondary by a host of talented corners, including Kayin Lee, Rayshawn Pleasant, and Raion Strader, though Crawford’s inclusion on this list could prove to be the factor the Tigers need to start effectively limiting passing attacks.
The Tigers, now with Crawford, will head to College Station to take on the Aggies at 2:30 p.m. CST on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.