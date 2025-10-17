Auburn Daily

Auburn DB Upgraded for Missouri Game

Auburn had two changes on Thursday's injury report with a defensive back upgraded to probable and a linebacker downgraded to out.

Cam Parker

Auburn Tigers safety Champ Anthony was listed as questionable on Wednesday's injury report.
/ Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
AUBURN, Ala.-- Champ Anthony's chance to play in the Auburn Tigers' upcoming game against Missouri becomes more likely by the day.

After being listed as questionable on Auburn's Wednesday injury report, Anthony was upgraded to probable on Thursday's report, giving him a 75 percent chance to play, according to the SEC's availability reporting rules.

Anthony has been battling a thumb injury he suffered in the season-opener against Baylor, which forced him to miss the wins over Ball State and South Alabama. He has played in Auburn's three SEC losses, albeit with a club on his hand.

Auburn Tigers safety Champ Anthony (1) and running back Damari Alston (0) both out with injury on the sideline during warm up
/ Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anthony's injury, diagnosed as a broken thumb, required surgery, leading to his missed time. As of last week, he was still awaiting the removal of his stitches. Prior to the inclusion on Wednesday's report, Anthony was last listed on an injury report the Thursday ahead of the Oklahoma game.

So far this season, Anthony has recorded seven total tackles with two pass breakups, although his snap count has decreased considerably in recent weeks. After recording 56 snaps against Baylor, he has only played in 66 total snaps across the SEC losses to Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Georgia.

In Anthony's place, Eric Winters (129 snaps) and Jahquez Robinson (204 snaps) have taken the bulk of the snaps at safety alongside Kaleb Harris.

Other Auburn players listed on the report include receiver Horatio Fields, linebacker Bryce Deas and running back Durell Robinson, who are all listed as out, and tight end Brandon Frazier, who remains questionable.

Deas was originally listed as doubtful on Wednesday's report.

Auburn will look to snap a three-game losing streak against No. 16 Missouri on Saturday with kickoff set for 6:45 p.m. CT.

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.

