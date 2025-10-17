Auburn DB Upgraded for Missouri Game
AUBURN, Ala.-- Champ Anthony's chance to play in the Auburn Tigers' upcoming game against Missouri becomes more likely by the day.
After being listed as questionable on Auburn's Wednesday injury report, Anthony was upgraded to probable on Thursday's report, giving him a 75 percent chance to play, according to the SEC's availability reporting rules.
Anthony has been battling a thumb injury he suffered in the season-opener against Baylor, which forced him to miss the wins over Ball State and South Alabama. He has played in Auburn's three SEC losses, albeit with a club on his hand.
Anthony's injury, diagnosed as a broken thumb, required surgery, leading to his missed time. As of last week, he was still awaiting the removal of his stitches. Prior to the inclusion on Wednesday's report, Anthony was last listed on an injury report the Thursday ahead of the Oklahoma game.
So far this season, Anthony has recorded seven total tackles with two pass breakups, although his snap count has decreased considerably in recent weeks. After recording 56 snaps against Baylor, he has only played in 66 total snaps across the SEC losses to Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Georgia.
In Anthony's place, Eric Winters (129 snaps) and Jahquez Robinson (204 snaps) have taken the bulk of the snaps at safety alongside Kaleb Harris.
Other Auburn players listed on the report include receiver Horatio Fields, linebacker Bryce Deas and running back Durell Robinson, who are all listed as out, and tight end Brandon Frazier, who remains questionable.
Deas was originally listed as doubtful on Wednesday's report.
Auburn will look to snap a three-game losing streak against No. 16 Missouri on Saturday with kickoff set for 6:45 p.m. CT.