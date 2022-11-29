Skip to main content

Five potential offensive coordinator candidates for Auburn

Here are five OC candidates to look out for under new Auburn HC Hugh Freeze.

Auburn has its man in newly announced Head Coach Hugh Freeze.

The next steps will be to knock out the coordinator hires and the position coaches.

Here are five candidates to look out for for the OC position:

Phil Longo - North Carolina OC

Oct 16, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) with offensive coordinator Phil Longo after running for a touchdown in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Longo has the UNC offense firing on all cylinders this season. 

The Tar Heels rank 11th in the nation in total yards while also possessing the leader in total yards in QB Drake Maye. Longo was Freeze’s OC at Ole Miss in 2017.

Garrett Riley - TCU OC

SMU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley watches players practice prior to playing Tulane during an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The younger brother of offensive genius, Lincoln Riley, Garrett has begun to make a name for himself. Riley has led the Horned Frogs to the 16th-best offense in the country in his first season with TCU.

Riley was SMU's offensive coordinator from 2020-2021

Carnell Williams - Auburn Interim HC and RB coach

Coach Carnell Williams celebrates touchdown during the football game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022.Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

The beloved and celebrated Carnell Williams could be looking at a promotion. The former Interim Head Coach and Running backs coach would be an excellent recruiter for the Tigers in this elevated position.

Dell McGee - Georgia run game coordinator and RB coach

Nov 15, 2014; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia mascot UGA IX is shown on the field during their win over the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Georgia won 34-7. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The former Auburn Tiger has excelled during his time at Georgia. 

If McGee were to come home, the Tigers would be getting an excellent recruiter, as he has signed a plethora of talent. Some notable recruits include Justin Fields, D'Andre Swift, and Andrew Thomas, all of which are in the NFL.

Kent Austin - Liberty OC and RB coach

Sep 17, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Following his new head coach would be an interesting move for the 59 year old. Austin has made his career both playing and coaching in the CFL and the Liberty job was his first foray back into America since being the Head Coach at Cornell. Malik Willis provided lots of praise in terms of his development due to Austin.

