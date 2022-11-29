Five potential offensive coordinator candidates for Auburn

Auburn has its man in newly announced Head Coach Hugh Freeze.

The next steps will be to knock out the coordinator hires and the position coaches.

Here are five candidates to look out for for the OC position:

Phil Longo - North Carolina OC Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Longo has the UNC offense firing on all cylinders this season. The Tar Heels rank 11th in the nation in total yards while also possessing the leader in total yards in QB Drake Maye. Longo was Freeze’s OC at Ole Miss in 2017. Garrett Riley - TCU OC AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth The younger brother of offensive genius, Lincoln Riley, Garrett has begun to make a name for himself. Riley has led the Horned Frogs to the 16th-best offense in the country in his first season with TCU. Riley was SMU's offensive coordinator from 2020-2021 Carnell Williams - Auburn Interim HC and RB coach Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers The beloved and celebrated Carnell Williams could be looking at a promotion. The former Interim Head Coach and Running backs coach would be an excellent recruiter for the Tigers in this elevated position. Dell McGee - Georgia run game coordinator and RB coach © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports The former Auburn Tiger has excelled during his time at Georgia. If McGee were to come home, the Tigers would be getting an excellent recruiter, as he has signed a plethora of talent. Some notable recruits include Justin Fields, D'Andre Swift, and Andrew Thomas, all of which are in the NFL. Kent Austin - Liberty OC and RB coach James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports Following his new head coach would be an interesting move for the 59 year old. Austin has made his career both playing and coaching in the CFL and the Liberty job was his first foray back into America since being the Head Coach at Cornell. Malik Willis provided lots of praise in terms of his development due to Austin.

