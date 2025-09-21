Auburn Falls Out of AP Poll
After falling to the Oklahoma Sooners on the road on Saturday, 24-17, the Auburn Tigers now find themselves on the outside looking in on the AP Top-25 Poll. The Tigers were previously ranked 22nd heading into Saturday's game.
Auburn was ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since 2021 two weeks ago when they entered at No. 24.
Auburn fell to 3-1 after the loss, and although they are not in the top-25, the Tigers have plenty of time to recover before the first official College Football Playoff Rankings are announced.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma, previously ranked 11th, shot up to the No. 7 in the AP Poll.
Against Oklahoma, Auburn gave up a whopping nine sacks to the Sooners and failed to find a consistent groove offensively in a defensive battle.
Not only Auburn fans, but college football fans felt as if the Sooners were given an unfair advantage in the matchup with multiple questionable calls and non-calls by the referees. A controversial touchdown by Oklahoma led to the SEC releasing a statement on the officiating of the game.
Nevertheless, Auburn will have plenty of opportunities to rise back into the rankings. Including next Saturday’s matchup against No. 9 Texas A&M on the road.
Auburn defeated Texas A&M in four overtimes last year in upset fashion, and the Aggies have not forgotten about that. The Aggies will not only be looking for revenge, but they will also be looking to keep their momentum going on the season when the Tigers come to town.