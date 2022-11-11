REPORT: Alex McPherson will kick field goals for the Tigers against Texas A&M

This is going to sound crazy, but for the first time since 2014, Auburn's kicker won't have the last name, Carlson.

Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live has reported ($) that true freshman kicker Alex McPherson will take over the place-kicking duties against Texas A&M for the Tigers.

Anders Carlson, the incumbent placekicker, is just 12-of-17 on the year kicking field goals. He is second in Auburn career scoring with 403 points, right behind his brother Daniel. Anders missed a field goal in overtime against Mississippi State this past weekend.

McPherson is the brother of Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson who was money in the playoffs a season ago to take the Bengals to the Super Bowl.

Last year, McPherson broke the Alabama high school state record by nailing a 61-yard field goal. Which, for the record, would have been good from about 65 yards.

He's next up.

Let's watch McPherson nail his state-record-setting field goal from a season ago in high school.

