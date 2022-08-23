Auburn football announces 2022 team captains

Auburn announced their 2022 team captains on Tuesday afternoon.

Tight end John Samuel Shenker, defensive end Derick Hall, and linebacker Owen Pappoe have been selected as captains.

Both John Samuel Shenker and Derick Hall were Auburn representatives at SEC Media Days in July. Pappoe was a team captain in 2021 alongside former Tiger linebacker Chandler Wooten.

Shenker set an Auburn single-season record for most receptions and yards by a tight end in 2021. Hall has recorded 13 career sacks with the Tigers, including nine last season. He was voted a first-team preseason All-SEC team selection as well as a first-team Coaches All-SEC selection.

According to multiple outlets, Hall is a fringe first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Barring injury, Hall believes that he will break the Tigers' single-season sack record (12) this season.

Pappoe has 165 tackles over the course of 29 career games, and is on the preseason All-SEC third-team.

All three captains will speak to the media alongside Bryan Harsin tonight at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The Tigers kick off the season against Mercer on September 3rd at 6:00 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. Check out our position breakdown of the Bears here.

