Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Arkansas

Auburn is preparing to play their SEC West foe, the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Arkansas was being picked as everyone's sleeper team in the SEC with high upside, and it was looking that way until a few things didn't go their way.

A missed field goal cost them the game against Texas A&M then starting quarterback KJ Jefferson went down against Alabama, causing the Hogs to lose their next game to Mississippi State.

This is a good football team coming to the Plains this weekend which should make for a fun ball game in Jordan-Hare.

Let's look at five ways Auburn could struggle against Arkansas.

Arkansas has a great run game Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports The Razorbacks are averaging 240 yards on the ground behind star running back Raheim Sanders. He has had a spectacular year and has a chance to surpass 1,000 yards on the ground against Auburn. Razorback quarterback Jefferson can also run the ball, which is one of the reasons this attack works so well. Auburn has struggled against the run at times this season. If that trend continues against the Hogs, this is going to be a difficult game for Auburn to win. The Hogs get after opposing quarterbacks AP Photo/Michael Woods Arkansas has 21 sacks on the year so far, meaning they are averaging three sacks per game. The Hogs are led by Drew Sanders, who has six and a half sacks on the year so far. Arkansas has eight players with a sack, meaning they can attack from many different places. Auburn's offensive line made a step in the right direction last game against Ole Miss but is still far from where it needs to be. If the offensive line cannot block these pass rushers to keep them out of Robby Ashford's face, this will be a painful game for Auburn fans to watch. The offensive line needs to create space Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics The one place Arkansas has been vulnerable is via the run. Auburn should be able to take advantage of this, assuming the offensive line can create holes for Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. While the Razorbacks have struggled to stop the run, they haven't faced an offensive line this bad in SEC play yet, so the Auburn big men up front need to get a big push. If the offensive line can't get a push, this will be a long day on the Plains. KJ Jefferson can sling it © Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports While Jefferson has been banged up this season, he is healthy now and ready to play in a big matchup on the road against Auburn. Jefferson was considered one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC preseason, but the hype has gone away as he has dealt with multiple different injuries. Jefferson has excellent touch on his ball and can throw it crazy far. He can also use his legs to escape pressure. While it has been a tough start to the season for Jefferson, if he is on, he can hurt you. If Jefferson has a big game against Auburn, it will be tough for the Tigers to stay in it. The Hogs have a balanced passing attack Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Arkansas has five guys with ten or more receptions on the year. They have eight players who have caught a touchdown. A good passing attack is a balanced one, and the Razorbacks sure do have one. The leading receiver for the Razorbacks is junior Jadon Haselwood, who has 31 grabs on the year. If DJ James and the rest of the Tiger secondary aren't able to shut down this passing attack, the Hogs could run up the scoreboard on Auburn.

