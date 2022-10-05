Skip to main content

Auburn offensive lineman Brandon Council believes Tigers can 'demolish' Georgia's defensive front

Council has a lot of confidence in his unit heading into Auburn's road trip to Georgia.
Auburn's rushing attack has been among the worst in the SEC this season.

Heading into a contest at Georgia (who has arguably one of the best defenses in college football) there is not a lot of hope in the ground game, especially considering the Tigers have struggled mightily in their recent trips to Sanford Stadium.

However, new starting center Brandon Council believes that the Tigers will have the chance to dominate the Bulldogs upfront.

“I believe just them being able to, like, their third-down package - They got some interior stunts that kind of hinders the run game, but we’re going to start off fast," Council said. "If you start off fast, run the ball on them and keep them out of their third-down packages, really, we could demolish them, I believe personally, up front."

That is a... confident take, for certain. 

At least the unit hasn't lost its pride heading into what could be Bryan Harsin's final game as Auburn's head coach.

Council also spoke of the importance of the matchup, and what it would mean for the Tigers to win at Georgia for the first time in what feels like forever.

“It’s very important. We have the chance to go out there and do something that hasn’t been done in a long time, that’s beat Georgia at Georgia," Council said. "I believe the last time (Auburn won in Athens) was in 2005. That would be a big thing. Our goal is to go in there like a SWAT team, in and out and quiet the noise and beat their behinds and get out.”

One would think if Council (who moved over to center after starter Tate Johnson suffered a season-ending injury) was willing to come out and make such a claim about potentially 'demolishing' the Georgia front, there would be results from the Tigers' rushing attack that would merit such confidence.

Unsurprisingly, there is not much on tape or on paper to indicate that Auburn has the horses to demolish much of anything in Athens this Saturday.

In the last five meetings between Auburn and Georgia in-between the hedges, the Tigers have averaged 93.5 rushing yards per game, and 3.5 yards per carry (stats per AuburnUndercover).

Auburn's 3.41 yards per attempt vs FBS teams is good for second to last in the SEC and 100th nationally.

Both Bryan Harsin and Brandon Council believe the offensive line played better against LSU last weekend, despite mediocre numbers (101 yards on 31 attempts).

“I think we did great and the last game could speak for itself," Council said. "You could see the push and the line actually playing past the line of scrimmage instead of being pushed back.” 

"I thought they actually did well, and I said before that it was a little bit of feast or famine," Harsin said in a press conference on Monday. "We had some big runs and then we had some ones that we got beat, and it wasn't all just the inside guys. It wasn't just all the offensive line. We just had some negative plays that put us behind the chains and some of those were self-inflicted. [...] I thought the interior guys did a good job. I thought the offensive line for the most part had a solid game."

Auburn travels to play No. 1 Georgia this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. central. The game will be televised on CBS.

